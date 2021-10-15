A judge denied a request Friday to block a vaccination order by Los Alamos National Laboratory's primary contractor, clearing the way for employees to be fired if they refuse to be inoculated.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard ruled the attorneys representing roughly three dozen lab employees failed to present arguments that meet the criteria for suspending the vaccine mandate.
Lidyard rejected arguments that a policy requiring employees to be vaccinated or else lose their jobs is coercive.
"No one is sticking a needle in anyone's arm," Lidyard said. "All that is being said is, if you don't get vaccinated, you must find work somewhere else."
Employees of Triad National Security LLC have until 4 p.m. to show they have been vaccinated or risk being fired. Triad set the deadline in August after the coronavirus' faster-spreading delta variant caused a surge in cases in the state and throughout the country.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This should be interesting on appeal. As the lethality of Covid is so low, esp in the working age population, its almost like demanding that LANL employees get Flu shots or lose their jobs. Stay tuned. Our District Count judges quite often get these decisions wrong.
I'll have to call my former post-doc, who took a job at Livermore, and tell him there might be some key openings if he wants to move back.
Doubt there will be many post doc level jobs open because of LANL vax mandate
More freedoms, not less!!
Nobody took away their freedoms. They are not being forced to vaccinate. The lab is just exercising its freedom to hire workers who don’t endanger themselves and others in the workplace.
There is no freedom to work at the lab. You cannot go there and demand a job. There are many restrictions on folks who work there that are imposed for all sorts of reasons and being vaccinated against covid is just one of them. Anyone who violates any of the restrictions on employment there is subject to being terminated from the work force. It’s just how it is. Get over it.
Freedom to work elsewhere not freedom to infect others wit a deadly disease
HARD TO BELIEVE SO MANY PHd's CAN'T FIGURE HOW TO CHANGE A LIGHT BULB !
Hard to figure why you can't find your caps lock key and press it.
There are lots of jobs up there that don’t require a Ph.D. There’s all sorts of trades, support staff, clerical, etc. Make fun of them all you want but the people there are generally pretty intelligent and more aware of all sorts of things others may not be. It just goes with the territory. It’s the highest vaccinated county for a reason.
Hard to believe you can’t figure out how to unset the caps lock key.
co·erce /kōˈərs/
verb
past tense: coerced; past participle: coerced
persuade (an unwilling person) to do something by using force or threats.
Lidyard said "All that is being said is, if you don't get vaccinated, you must find work somewhere else."
Nope, that doesn't sound coercive at all.
Looks like there will be a payroll reduction in Los Alamos. I'm sure some are pleased about that.
Yet tax-payers will see ZERO of that savings! If youre not outraged, youre not paying attention.
If you’re outraged over something you’re imagining, you might want to seek help. If those refusing to vaccinate stay the course, they will be fired and others will likely need to be hired to replace them. The best result is indeed zero savings if you want the work done that these people were doing.
Any money freed up by firing the vaccine resistant is subject to all sorts of other controls if suitable replacements can’t be found. Funds could revert to the funding agencies or who knows? But the monies will have to be managed as per the contract that enabled their work and pay. It is that simple.
As an aside, the lab is an expensive place to run because you need skilled people and expensive hardware in many of the subject areas the lab is involved in. On top of that you need lots of controls and training to do as much as possible to keep the work safe.
You may have a bee in your bonnet over what the lab does but like it or not you really do want that place to be safe and to employ competent workers who can properly spot and mitigate dangers in the workplace. These folks have shown that they are not capable of doing that.
Or job openings. I’m sure more are pleased about that.
