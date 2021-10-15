A judge denied a request Friday to block a vaccination order by Los Alamos National Laboratory's primary contractor, clearing the way for employees to be fired if they refuse to be inoculated.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard ruled the attorneys representing roughly three dozen lab employees failed to present arguments that meet the criteria for suspending the vaccine mandate.
Lidyard rejected arguments that a policy requiring employees to be vaccinated or else lose their jobs is coercive.
"No one is sticking a needle in anyone's arm," Lidyard said. "All that is being said is, if you don't get vaccinated, you must find work somewhere else."
Employees of Triad National Security LLC had until 4 p.m. to show they have been vaccinated or risk being fired. Triad set the deadline in August after the coronavirus's faster-spreading delta variant caused a surge in cases in the state and throughout the country.
In an August memo, Thom Mason, who heads both the lab and Triad, wrote that vaccinating employees was vital to meet the lab’s critical mission and was the best tool for curbing the spread of a potentially severe disease.
A lab spokesman wrote in an email that the order was made after considerable thought.
“The safety and health of our employees remains our top priority as we fulfill our national security mission, and as a result our vaccine mandate remains in effect," the spokesman wrote. "We appreciate the thorough review and consideration provided by the court on the important issues presented at the hearing.”
So far, 96 percent of LANL employees have been fully vaccinated, according to the lab. Those who received the first shot between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 must take vacation or unpaid leave until they are fully immunized.
The request for an injunction was made by the attorneys representing employees in a lawsuit challenging the lab’s authority to impose the order and claiming the shots could worsen some people’s medical problems.
Mason, Medical Director Sara Pasqualoni and Triad are named in the 259-page complaint.
Jonathan Diener, one of the employees' attorneys, said the judge ignored the written statements by two doctors who call into question the vaccine's ability to quell the virus's spread.
"He made a bad decision," Diener said.
A vaccine helps the body to fight the virus, but it doesn't make the person less infectious, Diener said, arguing that an inoculated person can transmit the virus as much as someone who hasn't gotten the shots.
A blanket policy barring unvaccinated employees from working at the lab as a way to curtail spread is "a red herring," Diener said.
The judge took brief note of Diener's medical experts but made clear he sided with the extensive research showing vaccines reduce a person’s chance of contracting and transmitting the virus.
Triad requiring employees to be immunized is a reasonable measure to protect other workers and the public from an infectious disease and doesn't violate anyone's constitutional rights, Lidyard said, citing a list of legal precedents to back his stance — including several court rulings made during the current pandemic.
"The courts have held for over a century that mandatory vaccination laws are a valid exercise of state police power, and such laws have withstood constitutional challenges," Lidyard said.
The judge said the attorneys failed to show the vaccine order would cause irreparable harm to their clients, one of the key requirements for an injunction.
Diener and attorney Vanessa DeNiro argued Thursday that lab employees are in specialized jobs, some of them highly classified, so if they're fired or put on extended unpaid leave, they may be unable to find comparable work elsewhere. That would result in irreparable harm, they said.
Lidyard dismissed that argument, saying the workers were making a choice and could avoid that problem by getting the shots.
However challenging it might be, they are free to look for a job that doesn't require vaccination, Lidyard said.
A contentious point in the proceedings was Triad's granting of religious exemptions, then putting those employees on indefinite unpaid leave. DeNiro called it retaliatory and said the employer was essentially firing them rather than accommodating them in a reasonable manner.
During Thursday's hearing, attorney Michael Weil, representing Triad, said unpaid leave is a way to accommodate those with a religious exemption while keeping these unvaccinated workers off-site. Most have jobs that can’t be done remotely, he said, and many don’t cite an actual religion but claim their vaccine refusal is an act of conscience, which isn’t enough for this type of exemption.
Lidyard agreed with Weil's points in making his decision Friday.
He cited a passage from the U.S. Supreme Court's 1944 ruling in Prince v. Massachusetts.
"The right to practice one's religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community to communicable disease," Lidyard said, quoting the majority's opinion.
Lidyard went on to say the lab's policy is neutral and applies to all employees, regardless of their religious beliefs. An employer, he said, must reasonably accommodate those seeking a religious exemption — in this case, using unpaid leave — but is not required to make an accommodation the employee wants.
Diener said he and his clients will discuss their next move, which might be arbitration instead of continuing to a jury trial.
Lidyard said approving an injunction request also requires attorneys to show they are likely to win their case, something else he thinks they failed to do.
"It's not that their circumstances aren't compelling, but rather the law is simply not on their side," Lidyard said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(31) comments
If the vast majority of those released are Hispanic, I see another lawsuit coming.
The good thing in all of this? Science will prevail. The vaccine requirement will be upheld and Trumpistas will have to decide whether they'll still be able to subsist on a diet of Rupert Murdoch's universe of lies issue via his media conglomerate: Fox (Faux) News, NY Post, Wall Street Journal, The Sun, The Times, Sky News, etc.
The facts are 76% of Los Alamos residents are fully vaccinated, Santa Fe 67.66%, Rio Arriba 62.7%, Sandoval 69.23%, and Bernalillo 66.07%. Clearly, the Los Alamos PHD class aren't the ones complaining about the "gubmint" overreach. The real question is whether conservatives will finally own up to their "personal responsibility" dogma and accept the fact they are now out of a job because of their decisions and inactions. Call up Rupert maybe he'll start paying your monthly bills, Trumpistas, because Trump could actually care less what happens to anyone.
The Los Alamos Reporter has an excellent write-up of the judge's ruling. TL:DR: hard choices are not coercion, vaccines have been required for the public good since their invention, and have been highly effective, and there is case law going back to 1905 supporting the constitutionality of a mandate.
This is a nuisance lawsuit.
https://losalamosreporter.com/2021/10/15/district-judge-jason-lidyard-denies-request-for-preliminary-injunction-in-lanl-employees-vaccination-mandate-case/
Random emoticon, that should have been TLDR with a semi-colon between the L and D.
Thanks for the link. Maire does a great job with the Reporter.
This should be interesting on appeal. As the lethality of Covid is so low, esp in the working age population, its almost like demanding that LANL employees get Flu shots or lose their jobs. Stay tuned. Our District Count judges quite often get these decisions wrong.
It’s not just about the lethality. It is also about people getting infected with Covid-19 taking up hospital beds, nurses, and other resources. The appeal will fail.
There is one instance I found where a Federal judge imposed an injunction on forcing health care workers to get vaccinated in spite of religious objections. Utica, NY.
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/religious-vaccine-exemption-stays-for-ny-health-care-workers/71-b232499c-594f-43ae-9f71-4244da90dd92
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
The 2nd leading cause of death in the US in September was COVID. For those aged 35-54, it was the #1 leading cause of death. The lethality is hardly "low."
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/brief/covid19-and-other-leading-causes-of-death-in-the-us/
I'll have to call my former post-doc, who took a job at Livermore, and tell him there might be some key openings if he wants to move back.
Doubt there will be many post doc level jobs open because of LANL vax mandate
I don’t see why that would be true or how the vaccination mandate would affect that, but Khal said it was a former post-doc. With or without the post-doc work (which they already have being a former post doc), he or she is still a Ph.D. with everything that means. A post-doc is just specialized research time and experience doing whatever a Ph.D. might want to do to further hone skills, knowledge, and expertise.
He's now a mid career scientist.
More freedoms, not less!!
Nobody took away their freedoms. They are not being forced to vaccinate. The lab is just exercising its freedom to hire workers who don’t endanger themselves and others in the workplace.
There is no freedom to work at the lab. You cannot go there and demand a job. There are many restrictions on folks who work there that are imposed for all sorts of reasons and being vaccinated against covid is just one of them. Anyone who violates any of the restrictions on employment there is subject to being terminated from the work force. It’s just how it is. Get over it.
Freedom to work elsewhere not freedom to infect others wit a deadly disease
No person has the freedom to infect any other person with a highly infectious virus.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
HARD TO BELIEVE SO MANY PHd's CAN'T FIGURE HOW TO CHANGE A LIGHT BULB !
Hard to figure why you can't find your caps lock key and press it.
There are lots of jobs up there that don’t require a Ph.D. There’s all sorts of trades, support staff, clerical, etc. Make fun of them all you want but the people there are generally pretty intelligent and more aware of all sorts of things others may not be. It just goes with the territory. It’s the highest vaccinated county for a reason.
Hard to believe you can’t figure out how to unset the caps lock key.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
co·erce /kōˈərs/
verb
past tense: coerced; past participle: coerced
persuade (an unwilling person) to do something by using force or threats.
Lidyard said "All that is being said is, if you don't get vaccinated, you must find work somewhere else."
Nope, that doesn't sound coercive at all.
Looks like there will be a payroll reduction in Los Alamos. I'm sure some are pleased about that.
Yet tax-payers will see ZERO of that savings! If youre not outraged, youre not paying attention.
If you’re outraged over something you’re imagining, you might want to seek help. If those refusing to vaccinate stay the course, they will be fired and others will likely need to be hired to replace them. The best result is indeed zero savings if you want the work done that these people were doing.
Any money freed up by firing the vaccine resistant is subject to all sorts of other controls if suitable replacements can’t be found. Funds could revert to the funding agencies or who knows? But the monies will have to be managed as per the contract that enabled their work and pay. It is that simple.
As an aside, the lab is an expensive place to run because you need skilled people and expensive hardware in many of the subject areas the lab is involved in. On top of that you need lots of controls and training to do as much as possible to keep the work safe.
You may have a bee in your bonnet over what the lab does but like it or not you really do want that place to be safe and to employ competent workers who can properly spot and mitigate dangers in the workplace. These folks have shown that they are not capable of doing that.
I agree with most of what you wrote.
However, I've had several friends resign or take early retirement BECAUSE THE LAB IS UNSAFE!! It would appear: that is the way it is!![scared][crying][alien]
Or job openings. I’m sure more are pleased about that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.