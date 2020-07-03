Comments District Attorney Marco Serna made about the First Judicial District’s plan to resume in-person hearings and jury trials are “factually and legally untrue,” the district’s chief judge, Mary Marlowe Sommer, said Friday.
Under the plan, court officials will limit the number of people in a courtroom so that everyone is at least 6 feet apart to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In an email to The New Mexican earlier this week, Serna referenced Mark Hice’s upcoming murder trial in Rio Arriba County, saying “the local plan does not adhere to the Victims of Crime Act and the State Constitution which guarantees them the right to attend every public court proceeding that the accused has the right to attend.”
“The plan limits seating in the courtroom in Tierra Amarilla to just five members of the public,” Serna wrote. “This means that the victims, their representatives, and their family and friends, who have packed the courtroom for every other hearing, won’t be there. The family is devastated.”
But Sommer disputed that claim, saying in an email Friday: “This is a disconcerting blanket statement.”
The District Attorney’s Office has identified seven victims in the case and the reopening plan “marks five of the existing seats in the Tierra Amarilla courtroom for the public or press,” Sommer said.
However, “the District Court can and will accommodate any number of victims for seating in the courtroom … provided there is social distancing,” she added.
“It is factually untrue that all victims will not be accommodated … and legally untrue that the District Court’s reopening plan is not in compliance with the Victims of Crime Act and the New Mexico Constitution,” the judge wrote.
Hice, 24, is charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez.
Serna’s comments seemed to imply the victim’s family members are legally entitled to attend the trial, which is not the case, said Barry Massey, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Serna did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Massey said he could not immediately find the square footage of the Tierra Amarilla courtroom because the courts were closed Friday.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.