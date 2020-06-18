The Jicarilla Apache Nation in Northern New Mexico has implemented a daily nighttime curfew to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., was implemented Monday and will continue until further notice. Those who violate the order will be fined, tribal leaders said in a statement.
"The intent and purpose of this Public Health Emergency Stay At Home Order is to restrict movement of individuals on the Jicarilla Apache Nation," according to the statement.
Essential employees are exempt from the order while performing work-related duties.
Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation, where COVID-19 has killed and infected people at higher rates than the rest of the United States, announced that it will resume weekend lockdowns as cases begin to rise in Arizona and other areas near tribal land.
The Navajo Nation also has daily nighttime curfews.
