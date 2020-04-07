Emails went out around the world Tuesday morning to 160 artists in 52 countries with official notification that the International Folk Art Market on Santa Fe’s Museum Hill would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The market’s board of directors decided Monday to cancel the 17th annual market that had been set for July 10-12, the same day the Traditional Spanish Market called off its 94-year-old event and two days after Santa Fe Indian Market announced its postponement of the 99th market until 2021.
For all three markets, Mayor Alan Webber and Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall will meet Thursday to discuss creating an online marketplace for artisans.
“One idea is for us to purchase directly from artists and put their crafts online,” International Folk Art Market CEO Stuart Ashman said. “People are writing us, ‘How can we help you?’ We’d like to figure out some way that it would be most beneficial for the artists.”
Ashman said the folk art market is the largest source of revenue for many of the artists. “One artist made $14,000 last year and said, ‘This is 90 years of my salary’ [in his country],” Ashman said. “Artists go home with $8,000 or $9,000 and build a house.”
Since it launched in 2004, artists have made $34 million in sales at the International Folk Art Market, and the market pays the gross receipts tax for artists, Ashman said.
Even as a relatively new event, the International Folk Art Market has become an anchor on the summer calendar, beloved by locals as well as attracting up to 45 percent of its nearly 20,000 attendees from outside New Mexico, he said.
A 2018 study by Southwest Planning & Marketing determined the folk art market generated $13.7 million in total economic impact.
“To have artists from all over the world share their cultural traditions makes it unique,” he said. “This kind of concentration of folk artists over three days is not seen anywhere.”
Artists accepted to this year’s market are automatically accepted for the 2021 market. There will be no application process next year, Ashman said.
Ashman acknowledged cancellation was in the cards already in early March, even before the first reported case of coronavirus in New Mexico on March 11. The folk art market routinely collaborates with senators and embassies to secure clearance for artists and their crafts to come to Santa Fe.
“It’s difficult enough in a normal year to get artists and their businesses here,” Ashman said. “By the first week of March, we knew we had to cancel.”
The International Folk Art Market is a nonprofit that operates in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, the Museum of International Folk Art, the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the city of Santa Fe.
