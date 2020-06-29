The Interfaith Leadership Alliance is organizing the installation of 500 paper butterflies at the Roundhouse early Tuesday morning as part of a COVID-19 observance.
The alliance said it will gather at the east door of the Capitol building and the butterflies will be attached to walls and surfaces with poster putty. The butterflies will signify New Mexico's losses from the COVID-19 pandemic; as of Sunday, 492 state residents had died from the respiratory disease. The memorial also is being done in thanks of health care workers and leaders in their efforts to blunt COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Alliance leaders said people are invited to gather (with masks and gloves) at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
