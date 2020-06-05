New Mexico's COVID-19 infection rate is flattening even after the state loosened some constraints in mid-May, and the next test will be whether the trend continues after this week's partial reopening of restaurants, salons, massage clinics and other businesses, health officials said Friday.
"Overall in New Mexico we had a peak around May 1 ... but finally, finally we're seeing a drop-off," state Human Services Secretary David Scrase said during a videoconference.
It will take at least a couple weeks to gauge the impacts of the governor further lifting restrictions on businesses June 1, Scrase said. He was referring to the order that let restaurants reopen indoor dining at 50 percent capacity and allowed physical-contact businesses such as salons, tattoo parlors and massage services to run at 25 percent occupancy.
"The more you reopen, the longer we need to assess the effects of it," Scrase said.
The statewide transmission rate is at 1.09, the same as last week but lower than the 1.12 reported two weeks ago. Anything above 1 means the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, can spread.
When the infection rate falls below 1, there's usually a precipitous drop, Scrase said, adding that it's similar in scope to the dramatic spike that occurred after the first case was confirmed in early March.
The state is using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for a downward trend of new cases for two weeks before reopening businesses, Scrase said.
Recently, the state's new cases tapered off 11 out of 12 days, he said.
The outbreak at the Otero County Prison Facility is nudging up the state's overall infection curve, Scrase said.
McKinley and San Juan counties continue to be hot spots because of the Navajo Nation's outbreak, but those areas are starting to show signs of improvement, Scrase said.
The state would consider putting restrictions back in place if there was a sudden spike with no real explanation, especially if intensive care units began running out of beds, he said. That doesn't appear likely but the state must stay prepared, he added.
Scrase echoed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's comment during a Thursday live address that recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd will spur an increase in cases. Floyd was an unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody last week.
There's no way to predict how much of an outbreak the protests will cause, Scrase said, especially since he didn't observe how many demonstrators wore face masks and practiced social distancing.
So far, the greater number of people out driving and walking around since restrictions were lifted hasn't pushed up case numbers, he said.
When looking at whether catalysts such as protests or increased travel are affecting an outbreak, it's important not to mistake a small bump for a spike and overreact, Scrase said.
"Spikes are tricky because they take time to develop," he said.
Scrase also addressed the notion of herd immunity, which Sweden experimented with by keeping all businesses open during the pandemic.
Herd immunity requires 70 to 90 percent of the population to become tolerant, largely by contracting the virus, Scrase said.
Antibody testing showed only 7.3 percent of Swedish residents had been infected. Yet despite keeping businesses open, the country suffered 10 percent unemployment and one of the highest per-capita death rates from COVID-19 in the world.
"Just the idea of letting the virus run wild did not pan out for Stockholm," Scrase said.
