The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association on Friday thanked the State Land Office for allowing oil and gas producers to temporarily halt production on state trust lands without penalty as COVID-19 and an oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia rock the market.
John Smitherman, senior regulatory adviser for the industry group, spoke during a public telehearing on the emergency rule. He called the ongoing oil market volatility “the worst business environment” he has ever seen due to the dramatic decline in the price of oil.
Smitherman said he has never had to contend with “the very real possibility” that producers in the state will need to stop pumping.
New Mexico Oil and Gas Association Executive Director Ryan Flynn said in a statement the “emergency rule to allow lessees to voluntarily curb production is a prudent and necessary step amid a historic drop in the global demand for energy.
“This temporary rule will help preserve the long-term value of resources on State Trust Lands for both the state and energy producers,” he continued.
Some environmentalists said during the call they worry some companies shutting down wells under the emergency rule might not reopen, and the state could be on the hook for cleanup costs associated with that.
“This is a risk,” said Tom Singer, senior policy adviser for the Western Environmental Law Center. “These forces are not likely to reverse in the near future, increasing the risk that temporarily shut-in wells will not be reopened.”
Another environmental group, Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, urged the State Land Office to instead institute forced closures of oil and gas wells.
