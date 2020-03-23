When COVID-19 first reared its head, health officials warned that the elderly and those with existing medical conditions would be most in jeopardy if they contracted the respiratory disease.
That remains true, but an early look at the cases in New Mexico reveals the virus — while affecting every age group — has been concentrated on young adults and those in middle age, with 60 of the 83 confirmed positive cases between the ages of 20 to 59.
“Because it’s a new virus, it will impact young people … as well as old people,” Dr. Chad Smelser, the state’s deputy epidemiologist, said during a Monday news conference.
Though health officials and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are wary about drawing demographic conclusions — or “trend lines” — this early in New Mexico’s fight against COVID-19, initial numbers tell the story of a virus that, quite literally, travels in fast company.
Many of the cases, health officials said, have involved individuals who have traveled to other parts of the country or the world, where the novel coronavirus is taking hold and creating hot spots of new cases.
“This virus is vicious and can affect any number of individuals,” the governor said.
Of the New Mexico cases, 14 involve people in their 20s. Nineteen who have tested positive are in their 30s, and 10 are in their 40s.
Another 14 cases are people in the 50 to 59 age range.
On Monday, Lujan Grisham called for additional measures to keep people isolated at their homes and away from the workplace or gathering sites in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. She also told people to avoid congregating in groups of more than five.
Governor’s Office spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said it’s important for younger people to understand self-isolation is critical and does not mean people should “stay at your friend’s house with a group of people. … It means staying home, away from groups of people, in order to keep yourself safe and your community safe.
“This virus can be spread from person to person even when someone is not showing any symptoms,” she said. “Young people are not immune from COVID-19, not even close. All New Mexicans, including young New Mexicans, need to understand the severity of the situation — the only way to not spread COVID-19 is to stay home.”
A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis said younger Americans may be at more risk of experiencing medical problems because of COVID-19. That report said of more than 2,400 cases of COVID-19 in the United States in the past month, nearly 40 percent of those hospitalized were under age 55.
But it also said many of those young people may remain free of symptoms because they are in better health than older, more vulnerable people.
I think the numbers also partially reflect the lack of concern for social distancing exhibited by the "younger set".
