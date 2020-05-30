LAS CRUCES — In a part of the state where a map's boundaries are little more than suggestions and the sense of independence is strong, the COVID-19 crisis means different things to different people.
For some, it's something to prepare for — and something to fear.
For others, it's something to endure and overcome, the cost be damned.
And so it was last week in Las Cruces and the dusty communities that surround it, as local governments, businesses and everyday people continued to consider the still-looming shadow of the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima issued an emergency proclamation imposing more stringent rules on businesses than those imposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who recently relaxed restrictions statewide as part of a phased reopening. That move followed a vote by the Doña Ana County Commission, which narrowly approved an ordinance requiring county residents to wear face masks in public and empowering sheriff's deputies to fine offenders $300 for failing to do so.
Commission Chairman Lynn Ellins pulled his face mask — imprinted with the American flag — away from his mouth when he cast the tiebreaking vote, saying he was doing so "very reluctantly" in light of dozens of public comments from people strongly opposed to the measure.
"I will not vote for any power-hungry pipsqueak who thinks they have the authority to tell me what to wear on my face," one man had written in an email. "I will wear a mask if and when I choose."
But while many people here clamor for a return to normalcy, leaders in the region are being forced to respond to a rise in cases along New Mexico's southern border — the result of a complex set of factors that includes outbreaks in a nearby federal immigrant processing center and adjacent privately run state prison, not to mention the checkerboard nature of the region, where employees often live in one county, work in another and conduct much of their business in El Paso, where the death toll is peaking.
Doña Ana County has a population of just over 218,000 people, making it about 38 percent larger than Santa Fe County. At the beginning of the month, it had about 147 cases to Santa Fe County's 100 cases. But while Santa Fe County's growth slowed significantly, picking up only 38 new cases over the past month, the number of cases in Doña Ana County more than doubled. Its total Saturday was 460.
The small city of Chaparral, a desert community of about 15,000 bisected by Otero and Doña Ana counties and also straddling the state line between Texas and New Mexico, had 118 cases as of May 20, according to a map that breaks down cases by ZIP code. But Doña Ana County Manager Fernando Macias, who provided the map, said it offers a distorted view of the region because it appears to include the positive cases inside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Otero County Processing Center and the privately run Otero County Prison Facility.
Lujan Grisham pointed to the increasing number of cases in the borderlands near El Paso, in part, as a failure of federal officials to implement safety measures at the ICE facility, which employs about 247 people. At a news conference Thursday, she said the detention center "didn't restrict access, they didn't require testing, they didn't have face masks, they didn't do any of that work. And what happened? They had an outbreak. And that outbreak, the cluster … well, people say, `It's in a corrections or detention facility, so don't worry about it.’ But people, workers have to go in and out, so you do need to worry about it."
A spokeswoman for the ICE processing center — which had 92 cases of the virus as of Saturday — did not respond to requests for comment.
But Marci Dickerson — who said she employs about 140 people and has a payroll of about $2 million per year at her six Las Cruces-based businesses — complains she and others in Las Cruces, the state's second-largest city, are being unfairly punished for the long-standing failures of government officials.
The percentage of cases countywide that can be attributed to Las Cruces residents is small, Dickerson said.
Statistics show the greatest increase of cases is in the small, impoverished colonias around towns like Chaparral — many of which suffer from a dearth of access to basic services such as running water. Such problems also are common on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico, where the novel coronavirus has swept through the area and infected thousands.
"Cases have been increasing on the border because of our government's failure to take care of our most impoverished citizens," said Dickerson, who owns a pair of sports-themed bars and a catering company among other businesses.
"When the governor announced we were going to be allowed [to open indoor and outdoor dining] at 50 percent capacity, we felt a ray of hope," Dickerson said Friday. "But when the Las Cruces mayor came out today and snatched that hope away [in part by restricting inside dining capacity to 25 percent], that was devastating."
Miyagishima's proclamation is only effective for 72 hours, unless Las Cruces' seven-member City Council votes to extend it.
Dickerson isn't the only one critical of the phased-in approach to opening the state back up for business.
Southwest Expeditions owner David Crider said his outdoor adventures business has been essentially ruined, at least for this year, by the closure of state parks and restrictions on large gatherings. He's canceled several annual events — including a paranormal conference and outdoor activity festival — and refocused his efforts on Safe-Lock, a joint venture in which he and a partner manufacture personal protective equipment in Mexico for sale in the United States.
"Pretty much everything we had planned for this year has been put on hold," Crider said. "You can't plan a business if you don't know what's going to happen."
Recently announced reopenings of some state parks won't be enough to salvage the season, Crider said.
"Joe Public may not be able to recognize that's why a lot of businesses haven't reopened, because 25 percent capacity doesn't even allow you to make payroll," he said. "Opening up halfway hasn't done us any favors. If it weren't for Safe-Lock, I'd be dead in the water."
Crider speculated he and other employers also might have a hard time getting laid-off employees back to work because some of them are being paid twice as much on unemployment as they earned while working.
Reynaldo Garcia, a retired welder born and raised in the historic town of Mesilla, a quaint community of about 2,000 residents just west of Las Cruces, said he, too, is ready to see businesses be allowed to open up 100 percent.
"If it's gonna spike, let it spike," he said. "Are we going to die economically, or are we going to be fiscally responsible and open it up all the way?"
Paul Blevins, who co-owns a bookshop in Mesilla, said he reopened about two weeks ago after being closed for two months. He restricts the number of patrons in the store to six. Being closed was difficult because the bills kept coming. But the recent spikes in Doña Ana County's cases have made him cautious.
"I have mixed feelings about reopening," he said.
Doña Ana County Commissioner Isabella Solis, who voted against the county ordinance requiring masks, said she and many others in the community are confused about why the county is being compared to McKinley County's problems when only six people in the region are in the hospital and only two have died.
"A lot of people are suffering and want to go back to work," she said Friday. "I think people can be careful and mindful of what they are doing."
Plus, she said, most of the people she sees are wearing masks.
"I don't feel like Doña Ana County is a hot spot," she said. "But maybe people say that because it's a border town."
