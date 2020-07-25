If you did not look at the computer screen, you would swear the seniors were singing live, together, all while standing in a tight ensemble on the football field of Santa Fe High School on graduation day.
As in years past, the choir members were singing "Omnia Sol" — a song of transition and love; of saying hello to a new life and goodbye to an old one.
But this year, the students sang alone, in their homes, for the May graduation video performance. Their faces, caught in individual screenshots, evinced the collective impression of a sad longing for a time when they were making music together.
That absence continues as a new wave of music students in Santa Fe Public Schools and throughout the country reluctantly adapts to a world in which the sound of music will be harder to hear.
COVID-19 strikes again.
"It's difficult," said Santa Fe High rising senior Marcos Cano, a member of the school's choir. "So much of our love for music is being able to perform for people and being able to perform with each other.
"Nothing replaces the need for the audience to say, ‘Good job.’ Nothing replaces the ability to collaborate together."
With New Mexico classrooms off-limits through Labor Day weekend and students staying home to take classes online, band, choir and other music courses — programs that inherently call out for ensemble cooperation and an audience to offer validation through their applause — find themselves in a weird limbo.
But though local music educators acknowledge the crushing difficulties inherent in this era, they are determined this will not be the day the music dies.
"Everybody likes to say, ‘We have to think outside the box,’ but we have to start thinking like there is no box and come up with ways to make this work," said April Pickrell, music coordinator for Santa Fe Public Schools.
About 55 music educators work in the district's roughly 30 schools, teaching band, orchestra, choir, piano, guitar, mariachi and general music classes. Every elementary school student receives some form of music instruction, and as they age into the middle and high school grades, they have musical electives to choose from if they like, Pickrell said.
She said her cadre of teachers is not going to let those kids down.
"Those teachers have rallied; they have been working all summer long on lessons that engage the students to find ways to get these kids excited about music," she said. "The students need music more than ever now."
Todd Miller, who heads the band program at Santa Fe High School, agrees. He grew up in the public school system and relied on music programs to give him a sense of place and accomplishment.
"Music was often the only reason I came to school," he said. "It was a family, and we kept each other together on levels that went far beyond just music."
He has spent several weeks this summer working with his students in small groups outdoors as he explores ways to keep the band program at the school vibrant.
He spent a recent weekday morning watching over an outdoor color guard practice on one of the school's athletic fields and overseeing rehearsals for a handful of students. He used the 5-yard-line markers on the school's soccer field to position his students at a more-than-acceptable social-distancing range of 15 feet.
All the while, Miller said he imagines a full band performance there, with students situated at least 6 feet apart as they march and play. The stadium is large enough to socially distance spectators as well, with X-marks-the-spot seating arrangements, he said.
Marching band is inherently tied to athletic contests, specifically football, and given that the state is postponing contact sports at high schools until the spring, there will be little reason for Miller's ensemble to march and play.
Hopefully, Miller said, high school sports will return in the spring semester. "When they say, ‘Let's go,’ we want to be ready," he said.
Band directors, like football coaches and a lot of other people who run activities programs, must find ways to keep their programs viable or else students might think "nothing is happening and won't want to join band," Miller said. "That could hurt our numbers.
"Music is part of the school climate, and that school climate is not whole right now," he added. "The kids really miss it."
Santa Fe High School choir director Marilyn Barnes, who helped put together the video of last year's seniors singing "Omnia Sol," is already working with her students online, conducting one-on-one lessons with some of them and getting them to record video of themselves singing. She recently sent them a video showing them how to sing with masks on.
Challenges remain, however. Some kids are not as comfortable singing alone at home, she said. She figures she lost at least a third of her roughly 120 choir kids late last semester, due to their lack of internet access, after public schools closed and had students work from home.
Still, she's determined to make it work using online music applications and resources — and by devising ideas such as pitching a tent outside her band room at the school to hold outdoor after-school classes for small groups.
"We have to be apart, but we can create something together," she said.
Pickrell and Maurice Norman, instructional coach for the district's band program and a band teacher at El Dorado Community School, said they believe "creating" is the way to go. They said teachers and students can use music apps such as Garage Band to allow students to do something they rarely get to do in the usual music class: compose.
"We can create projects that we may not do in the normal environment for kids to work on together," Norman said. "It’s not all going to be just about playing your instrument and getting ready for the next concert in rehearsal, which is what we do 90 percent of the time in our regular schoolroom environment."
He said he could see students teaming up, albeit remotely, to put together collaborative original works that speak to their experiences in the world.
"Or they could work together as a clarinet duet or brass quintet," he said.
The teachers say they understand the need to maintain safety for their students and staff members. All are aware of the findings of a new report that indicates musical instruments can generate airborne particles that could pass on the virus. But they also are heartened by the report's preliminary finding that if certain preventive measures are taken, performing arts programs can continue in schools.
Among that report's recommendations: Students should wear masks, moving them to their chins if they have to speak or play an instrument; schools should install special filters to increase air filtration in the room; and musicians should use bell covers — perhaps made out of nylon — on their instruments.
The final report, commissioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations and the College Band Directors National Association, is expected to be published in early August.
"That report will guide directors on the dos and don’ts, what works and what doesn’t work, and how well certain things work to keep us all safe," Norman said.
Madilyn Johnson, a rising senior who plays the drums in the Santa Fe High band, hopes some guidelines come soon. She said she believes more students will join music programs as they realize they need a way to express what they are feeling during the pandemic — provided they know safe guidelines are in place.
Watching as Miller took students’ temperatures and ensured all the band equipment was disinfected before a recent outdoor practice, Johnson said band has motivated her to go to school every day.
"Band is a place where I can make friends and meet others, and I don't want that to go away," she said.
Still, she said, there's something sad about the way things are now.
"I wish we could all be together as a community," she said, "because that's what band is — a community."
