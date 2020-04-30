The state Department of Health calls them "congregate and acute-care living facilities."
Others know them as nursing homes and senior living communities.
Nomenclature aside, they have become a constant worry in New Mexico's battle against COVID-19. And the numbers are chilling.
Of New Mexico's 123 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness, 52 victims lived in those facilities, accounting for about 42 percent of the state's fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
In Thursday's report alone, nine of the 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide were in congregate care — with seven at a single location, the Life Care Center in Farmington.
However, gaps in day-to-day reporting by the state have been found, with no immediate answers from officials about the discrepancies.
During a COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called the surge in nursing home deaths “incredibly disturbing because it’s all vulnerable populations.”
“It is one of the reasons we are going in [to test],” she said.
Lujan Grisham, whose mother lives in a senior facility, added that “every single death is a tragedy, which is why a vaccine is crucial.”
“They are incredible, tragic losses and it is an outrage that anyone … would cavalierly” suggest the state should not focus prevention efforts at assisted living facilities, she said.
The Life Care Center in Farmington has been hit the hardest in the state so far, with 69 of its residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Twenty-six at the facility have died, according to the Department of Health.
Life Care Centers of America, the Phoenix-based company that owns the facility, did not return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.
The outbreak there has eclipsed the situation at Albuquerque's La Vida Llena, where 44 people have tested positive for the virus and 16 have died, according to the Department of Health. The Uptown Genesis Rehabilitation Center, also in Albuquerque, has had 54 reported cases of the virus and five deaths.
Mark Goodman, the corporate director of community development of Haverland Carter LifeStyle Group, which owns La Vida Llena, said the facility "has been working very hard to follow all of the recommendations” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health."
The only local facility to have reported positive cases is The Legacy at Santa Fe, where one resident and three employees have tested positive. The resident's second test was negative and a third test is pending.
Justin Yee, director of communications and culture for Houston-based LifeWell Senior Living, which owns The Legacy at Santa Fe, said in a telephone interview Thursday the company began implementing changes to prevent the spread of the virus at all nine of its facilities in Texas, Florida and New Mexico on March 3.
That early response — which came eight days before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared the virus a public health emergency — has made a big difference, Yee said.
The facility limited outsider visitation to health care providers, canceled all group outings and travel, increased the use of disinfectants in all common areas, and began screening employees before and after each shift for signs of the virus, Yee said.
"There was a trend, quite frankly, that it all started at a nursing facility in Seattle, that kind of shocked the U.S.," Yee said. "That was kind of the defining moment, if you will, that led us to implement our precautions because if it happened in one place, then it's going to happen in another, and there was just kind of writing on the wall, from the federal government to all of our trade associations that had been talking about it and everyone in the industry."
La Vida Llena began taking the temperature of all staff and visitors March 11, as well as having them answer questions about possible symptoms and exposure to the virus, Goodman wrote in an email. The facility ended visitation at its nursing home the same day and extended the order to the entire community March 17. Dining room services ended April 1, Goodman said.
More than 90 percent of the facility's reported cases occurred in its nursing home, Goodman said, which do not share dining facilities with residents in other housing areas.
The Albuquerque Journal reported one La Vida Llena employee said visitors continued coming into the independent living area of the facility by going through different doors and avoiding the main entrance to the building. The center also kept its exercise facility open after Lujan Grisham such facilities closed March 19 and did not cancel group activities until March 30.
In a letter to the La Vida Llena's Chief Executive Officer DeAnn Eaton on April 16, state Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote the facility had failed to efficiently communicate with its residents about the virus, that the use of personal protective equipment was implicitly or explicitly discouraged or unavailable, and that it failed to notify medical providers about its residents’ diagnoses or exposure to the virus.
Officials at La Vida Llena said they were not interviewed by the Attorney General's Office, which said it is "actively investigating other facilities to monitor safety practices."
Spokesman Matt Baca said officials "are encouraging families to report suspected abuse and neglect in a facility to our office, particularly facilities in regions with the highest rates of infection or where a family member receives Medicaid benefits."
As of April 23, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, there were more than 10,000 reported COVID-19 deaths of residents or employees of long-term care facilities in 23 states and 50,000 reported cases in 29 states.
Michael Gerstein contributed to this report.
