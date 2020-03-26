New Mexico is one step closer to seeing a portion of a massive $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate Wednesday night.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., told reporters in a press call Thursday morning that he's fighting for the aid money to arrive in the state as soon as possible to help residents stay afloat as the economy sinks into a recession and unemployment numbers soar to record highs amid the coronavirus crisis.
He and other Senate Democrats fought for significant oversight measures to ensure the money goes where it may be most needed, Heinrich added.
The enormous aid package — the equivalent of about half the federal government's annual budget — is expected to win approval in the U.S. House on Friday.
"Our nation has not seen this level of economic disruption since at least the Great Depression," Heinrich said. "And last week, we saw more New Mexicans apply for unemployment than at any time" since the last recession.
“All of the substantive negotiations have brought us to a place where we are gonna be able to deliver a lot more help to the New Mexicans who need it,” he said.
Heinrich said the aid allows for a "game-changing expansion" of unemployment insurance, increasing the maximum benefit by $600 per week and extending it to four months of full pay for workers who already have been laid off or might be in the weeks to come.
Nationally, 3.3 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week — close to five times the previous national record.
New Mexico and the nation are reeling from the economic repercussions of coronavirus-prevention efforts. The true financial toll is still unknown as the country braces for a potential surge in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Heinrich said the fight against the virus "will be probably the greatest challenge of our generation."
With scores of people already laid off or on furlough as restaurants have moved to takeout only, and most retailers and a range of other businesses have been required to close, unemployment insurance also will be extended for the first time to part-time, self-employed and gig economy workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers, Heinrich said.
Meanwhile, furloughed workers also will be able to receive unemployment insurance, and U.S. adults will receive a $1,200 check, with additional cash payments for households with children.
The package also includes $1.25 billion for state and local government reimbursements for coronavirus response efforts, $100 billion to help hospitals prepare for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients and $377 billion in low-cost loans and grants for struggling small businesses across the nation.
Heinrich said it also includes $260 billion to beef up unemployment benefits, for which "we've already seen unprecedented applications, and we're going to scale that up very quickly at the state level."
New Mexico will receive an additional $400 million to help the state's election system.
The stimulus package includes $150 billion to help community health centers, Veterans Affairs hospitals and the Indian Health Service, along with $8 billion in aid to tribal governments across the country.
When asked for a response to President Donald Trump's proclamation that the nation could return to normal by Easter, Heinrich urged people to listen to public health professionals and scientists who have said the pandemic and prevention efforts will not likely be over in a few weeks.
"We all want to return to normal. No one is enjoying what we’re all going through right now. We do not want to be Italy, and right now that is the trajectory that we’re on,” Heinrich said.
