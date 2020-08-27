As the state prepared to ease some restrictions on business operations after seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, New Mexico Health Secretary David Scrase warned: "This isn't an invitation to do things the way we did before."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials have announced restaurants and similar businesses can reopen their indoor dining areas starting Saturday. The state had allowed indoor dining to reopen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic but reimposed a ban after numbers began to climb.
"We tried this once before," Scrase said Thursday in a virtual news conference with the governor, broadcast live on Facebook. "It didn't work so well."
Education officials had planned to reopen schools after Labor Day using a hybrid model that combines classroom instruction with remote learning. But Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said New Mexico is not quite ready to open campuses.
"We have to be able to ensure the safety of every student, every staff member," Stewart said.
Even though school districts have more robust online programs than last spring, "there is no substitute" for in-person learning, he said.
Stewart said the state will continue to work with school boards to ensure they have "strong plans in place" to bring students back to the classroom safely.
Despite the changes caused by the pandemic, the state must provide an education to every child, Stewart said.
"Our kids are counting on us each and other day," he said.
Scrase reported a promising outlook for the state when it comes to meeting so-called "gating criteria," which are thresholds the state must meet before reopening more business operations and schools.
"Overall, the news is great," Scrase. "Our spread rate is stable."
The state's transmission rate is 0.91, he said. Anything below 1 means the virus isn't spreading.
New Mexico's COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.1 percent for adults and 2.5 percent for children.
"Very, very low infection rates," Scrase said.
Children between the ages of 2 and 15 "appear to have much less disease," he said, adding those ages 20 to 29 "have established a formidable lead" when it comes to infections.
Hospitals also are seeing fewer COVID patients — with hospitalizations "the lowest they've been in some time," Scrase said — and "things have really cooled off" in northwestern New Mexico, which had been the epicenter of the state's outbreak
"De Baca County is still holding out, with no confirmed cases," Scrase said.
As the state lifts some of its COVID-19 restrictions, he said, residents have continue to wear masks, wash their hands and maintain social distancing.
Lujan Grisham reiterated the message.
"If you don't help us, that puts these businesses at great risk of failure," the governor said, referring to a return to indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and similar establishments.
"New Mexicans have to help. Don't communicate with your food server without a mask on. ... The more you wear a mask, the fewer droplets" are released into the air, she said.
Houses of worship also will be allowed to increase their capacity, to 40 percent from 25 percent.
And museums with static displays can operate at 25 percent capacity.
Lujan Grisham acknowledged the revised public health order will introduce more risk, but "we wouldn't do it if we didn't think it was safe and didn't think we could do it," she said.
Stewart outlined several scenarios for how the state would respond to a positive case in a classroom once it decides to reopen schools.
If a virus case is detected in a classroom, health officials will close that classroom.
If cases pop up across an entire school, health officials will shut down that school.
"We have a big challenge in front of us. ... But the work that we're doing is going to set us up to be a model for how to do this across the country," Stewart said.
Lujan Grisham said the state is not mandating that schools go into a hybrid learning model. She noted that some school districts have decided to only do remote learning for the first several weeks of the school year.
The revised health order is meant to "stabilize some of the economic downturn" caused by the pandemic, Lujan Grisham said.
The state has seen large swings in daily cases. Some days, the case count is around 200. Other days, it is as low as 75.
State officials don't have an explanation for the fluctuations.
"It's tough to figure that out," Lujan Grisham said.
When there is an outbreak at a prison, for example, that may skew the daily numbers, she said.
Scrase said this phenomenon isn't unique to New Mexico. Other states also have a "sawtooth pattern" in their daily case counts.
The state's school reentry plan would be implemented gradually.
Elementary-aged students would be allowed to return to the classroom first.
"Those are the kids that gain the most by being in person," Lujan Grisham. They also are the most difficult to "keep engaged" in remote learning, she said.
