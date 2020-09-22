New Mexico’s transmission rate for the novel coronavirus rose slightly above the state’s target in the past week, an uptick that health officials attribute to the easing of restrictions and increased Labor Day weekend activities.
The transmission rate climbed to 1.11 from 0.89 last week, edging above the state’s target of 1.05. Anything above 1 means an infected person will spread the virus to at least one other person, causing a steady increase in COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“Whenever we reopen, we do expect to see more cases,” state epidemiologist Chad Smelser said during a virtual news conference Tuesday. “The question is … when does it become a point at which you want to further restrict person-to-person interactions? And we don’t take that lightly.”
Beginning last week, youth sports teams were allowed to resume noncontact practices with no more than 10 participants.
Swimming pools, ice skating rinks and pumpkin patches also can operate with a maximum of 10 in a group.
With the exception of swimming, all the activities require people to wear masks.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase pointed to increased travel and activities on Labor Day weekend, which probably included some people defying advisories and congregating in large groups.
The state won’t have data for a couple more weeks on how reopening schools is affecting the virus’s spread, Scrase said. He encouraged everyone to be consistent with precautions so schools can stay open and restrictions aren’t reimposed on businesses.
“We don’t have 100 percent of people wearing masks, we don’t have 100 of people avoiding large gatherings,” Scrase said.
Smelser said the state will closely track the impact of reopened schools on daily caseloads.
“We want to keep kids in school,” Smelser said. “We think learning in person is much more effective than some of the remote learning.”
Scrase also discussed the state having to submit a vaccine distribution plan to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention within 30 days.
President Donald Trump is pushing to make a vaccine available as soon as possible, with reported target dates ranging from October to April. Public health experts have expressed skepticism that this would be enough time for a vaccine to complete the complex review and testing process, which includes clinical trials, to ensure it is safe and effective.
Scrase said a team of 60 people from state agencies and the private sector will craft a vaccine distribution plan.
This team, along with other scientists, will review the data on vaccines that federal agencies approve, such as their effectiveness, possible side effects and the research methods used to determine how well they work, Scrase said.
“It’s looking at the Phase 3 data from the vaccines that are going to be brought forward to confirm in our state — with our experts — we think this a good investment to help New Mexicans avoid COVID in the future,” Scrase said. “And without a burden of significant side effects.”
