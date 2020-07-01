State health officials on Wednesday announced three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing New Mexico to 500 deaths from the viral illness.
There also were 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, reported in the state. The number included three new cases in Santa Fe County, which now has a total of 240.
Those who most recently died from the illness were a man in his 60s from McKinley County, a woman in her 80s from McKinley County and a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County, who was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
The state has had a total of 12,276 cases of the novel coronavirus. There are now 127 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, including 38 patients who are on ventilators, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
The Governor, and the Dept of Health, continue to avoid the potential problem at the county jails in New Mexico, and these jails are virtually a Black Hole, with no effective oversight and no transparency. Otero County's Correction Department facility finally "blew up", with hundreds of Covid cases in the inmate population. Then, recently, San Juan county "blew up" as reported; https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/27/san-juan-county-jail-66-new-positive-cases-coronavirus-inmates/3272691001/ but those numbers were reported in the San Juan numbers. Needed; 100% testing of county jail populations, as the San Juan case shows. When they, finally, tested the whole population, lots of Covid. The Governor is simply not doing her job, which includes protecting the prison/jail populations. It seems that, like the Tribal Areas, she's waiting for this prisoners to "blow up", with Covid. REACTIVE management is BAD management, and that seems to describe our little Governor.
