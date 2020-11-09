A staggering 43 percent of New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in just the past month, leading health officials on Monday to issue yet another dire warning about the state’s inability to regain control of the virus.
“What’s most important for everyone to recognize is that this pandemic is not getting better at this point,” said Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, during an online news conference about the pandemic. “It’s getting worse.”
Between Oct. 9 and Nov. 9, New Mexico reported 24,048 COVID-19 cases — approaching half of the state’s overall total of 56,239 since the crisis began in March.
And what had been a Black October has become Black November as well: On Monday, the state announced another record high in cases — 1,418, along with 12 deaths.
Also during Oct. 9-Nov. 9, 228 people in the state died from COVID-19. That’s 20 percent of the overall total 1,130 deaths. In Santa Fe County, 12 out of the 20 deaths reported — 60 percent — have occurred in the past 30 days.
Officials from three of the state’s biggest medical facilities — Presbyterian’s Mitchell, University of New Mexico Health System Executive Physician David Pitcher and Lovelace Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Vesta Sandoval — said the battle against the virus looks grim, unless people stay home, wear masks and take other preventive health measures.
“Hospital resources and capacity are being strained throughout the state but particularly here in the [Albuquerque] metro area,” Pitcher said.
“Our hospitals are close to full and sometimes more than full,” Mitchell said.
At Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, 29 of the hospital’s 33 beds designed for COVID patients are full.
“The COVID inpatient census changes frequently as we continue to have many successful discharges followed by increasing admissions,” said Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent. “Due to the rise in cases, it’s unfortunate that we are now actively exploring bed expansion to accommodate the increase.”
The fast, uncontrolled rise in COVID-19 cases makes it even more difficult to deal with other day-to-day medical issues at hospitals, officials said.
“The struggle for us is trying to take care of those [other medical] services while caring for the rising number of COVID cases,” Pitcher said.
Leaders at the state’s biggest medical systems asked people to refrain from organizing or attending large-scale holiday events — a difficult challenge given the familial, communal nature of Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. They urged people to instead keep festivities limited to immediate family.
Government leaders have issued similar warnings in the past several weeks. The state Department of Health said 443 people were hospitalized .
As of Monday, 82 percent of general hospital beds and 66 percent of intensive care beds in New Mexico were occupied. Presbyterian hospitals statewide had 189 of those patients; 39 are in intensive care units.
Mitchell said while Presbyterian has enough personal protection equipment for staff, some medical professionals in the field are obviously feeling the strain.
“I think people are experiencing fatigue,” he said. “They’re watching people get sick and die who shouldn’t have this disease and it’s really, really hard.”
Though drugmaker Pfizer said Monday that preliminary results from its coronavirus vaccine tests show the shot is more than 90 percent effective, state medical officials said even if a vaccine is found to fight the virus, it’s still going to take time to distribute it worldwide and within New Mexico.
“For us in New Mexico over the next three, four, six months, it’s not going to be the vaccine that is the solution,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be us as a community changing behaviors that brings about a solution.”
He said if the virus continues to spread, health care workers will be beyond the point of exhaustion.
“This is not a marathon where you can see the end and it’s five more miles,” he said. “It’s a sprint, and in a sprint, you don’t know where the end is going to be.”
