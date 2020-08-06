New Mexico Human Services Secretary David Scrase said the state's novel coronavirus spread rate has dropped to 0.72, well below the target of 1.05.
Anything above 1 means the virus can spread, and lower numbers indicate a decline in infections.
"Our spread rate is low," Scrase during a news conference Thursday with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The state is averaging about 200 daily cases. A few weeks ago, it was around 300.
"We're seeing good trends. Case counts are coming down," Scrase said.
The news comes as the governor has altered her requirement for people entering New Mexico to quarantine for 14 days. The Governor's Office issued a news release early Thursday saying the mandatory self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who leave the state for less than 24 hours or to obtain medical care or address parenting responsibilities.
The state also has issued new guidelines on visiting loved ones living in congregate care facilities.
Scrase noted the virus has cooled off in McKinley and San Juan counties, where the pandemic had surged in its early months.
"We're seeing more cases per day out of the southwest than the northwest" part of the state, Scrase said.
The biggest rise in new cases has been among people ages 20 to 29, who now make up one-fifth of the virus cases in New Mexico.
"We're watching that closely," Scrase said.
The state has about 10,000 residents in long-term care facilities. About 6 percent of these facilities have had at least one case.
New Mexico ranks 32nd in the U.S. in terms of the number of cases in long-term care facilities.
"We've made great progress," Scrase said. "We watch this closely."
He added, "We are in a tug of war with the virus. The virus is going to keep pulling at the same strength. We need to pull together."
Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of aging, announced new guidance on visitation policies for long-term care facilities.
"Our goal is to have one visit for families per month," Hotrum-Lopez said.
The visits will be done outside.
The goal is to start visits next week in counties where the positivity rates are low.
The facilities should have no active COVID cases, visitors must be healthy, social distancing will be required and appropriate personal protective equipment must be worn.
"It's very important that we get this right," Hotrum-Lopez said.
"This is not going to be easy," Lujan Grisham said. "Without a vaccine, this is one of the highest-risk groups."
She said 32 states have a visitation policy with varying results.
"We want loved ones to have a change to get closer," Lujan Grisham said.
The state has seen improvements in its COVID-19 data. Two weeks ago, the numbers were too high. Last week, the numbers were better but not where they needed to be, Lujan Grisham said.
"We are now trending in the right direction," she said.
Still, the state has a long way to go.
"We're not quite there. I need New Mexicans to do better," Lujan Grisham said.
She urged residents to practice good behaviors that will prevent the virus from spreading.
With Labor Day approaching, the governor reminded residents that gatherings are not to be larger than five people and everyone must wear a mask.
"Family gatherings continue to be a real source of high risk for the state," Lujan Grisham said.
The governor encouraged everyone to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
"These mitigation efforts will really work," Lujan Grisham said, noting that these behaviors have contributed to the state's drop in positivity rate.
"It is good news this week. ... Let's keep it up."
The governor said she has not had a direct conversation with the state's boards of regents on whether to suspend fall sports at New Mexico universities.
She said her administration doesn't want to micromanage those decisions, but "we don't think it's safe" to go forward with the college football season or other fall sports, she said.
"I think it's still really risky," Lujan Grisham said.
The state has started making preparations for a vaccine.
When there is a vaccine, it would likely be administered first to high-risk groups. Then it would be rolled out to everyone else, Lujan Grisham said.
"We are doing the planning," she said.
Scrase said the state began its vaccine planning in mid-June.
It would be distributed through the state Department of Health and private entities.
"This is going to be a public-private partnership," he said.
The governor also touched on the state's ongoing ban on indoor restaurant service.
She said she takes no pleasure in restricting restaurants to takeout, delivery and curbside service, but she said the state has a responsibility to keep residents safe.
"I am disappointed beyond words that we have the kind of economic crisis" that prevents indoor dining, Lujan Grisham said.
Industry experts have said hundreds of New Mexico restaurants have gone out of business since the pandemic began.
"Nobody wants that," Lujan Grisham said.
She said "it's possible" the state could ease restrictions on indoor dining if the spread rate continues to decrease in the coming weeks.
