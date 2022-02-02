A much-welcomed letup in COVID-19 case counts has made the state’s top health official hopeful New Mexicans will enjoy a “spring break.”
Daily cases spurred by the coronavirus’ omicron variant — which has raged through the state and nation since the holiday season — have begun to fall noticeably this week, with hospitalizations plateauing. “We’re coming down fairly rapidly, which is what we’ve seen across the world with omicron,” acting state Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during an online COVID-19 update Wednesday, when New Mexico saw 2,611 newly confirmed cases; 15 deaths, including two Santa Fe County residents; and 651 hospitalizations. The numbers were higher than Tuesday, when hospitalizations had fallen below 600 and new cases were below 2,000.
“I’m kind of hoping this holds out and that maybe we’re all going to get a spring break,” Scrase said.
But he added his usual note of caution when delving into forecasts.
More time must pass after the surge subsides to ensure it’s lasting and not a temporary ebb similar to the one New Mexico experienced in the summer before the delta variant hit, Scrase said.
There was no lull between the delta outbreak and the sudden skyrocketing of caseloads under omicron, which has been exhausting for health care workers who have had no real break since August, Scrase said. “It’s been brutal.”
The omicron surge is peaking and abating in line with the state’s modeling, which predicted this would occur between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, Scrase noted.
Omicron is causing milder symptoms overall, especially among the vaccinated, meaning people who contract it are less likely to be hospitalized and die from it, he said. Recent data shows 18.3 percent of those who are hospitalized from COVID-19 die from it, a drop from a high of about 23 percent earlier in the pandemic, Scrase said.
Scrase presented a graph showing fewer COVID-19 patients are being put on ventilators, with the portion dropping to 9 percent last week from about 25 percent in early January.
Another encouraging statistic is that over 62 percent of New Mexico residents who are eligible for a booster shot — after completing the initial series more than five months ago — have received the third dose, a crucial safeguard against omicron, he said.
State data shows 91.5 percent of adults in the state have had at least one dose, while 77.4 percent have had the initial series and 42 percent have had the booster. Nearly 60 percent of kids ages 12-17 and about a quarter of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated.
Scrase echoed the advice of national health officials about getting the free at-home tests that state and federal agencies are providing. Every household is eligible to obtain four tests.
New Mexico has ordered 3 million of the rapid tests and has received 1.8 million. The state so far has distributed 1.4 million to counties and will dispense the remaining 400,000 it has on hand in the coming week. The state Department of Health announced Tuesday it was opening several new “surge testing” sites, including one at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds. A company called Embry Health said in a news release Wednesday it was planning to open 10 testing sites across New Mexico. One is scheduled to open Feb. 17 at United Church of Santa Fe, and another will open a day later at Valley View United Methodist Church in Española.
Although omicron appears to be on the downslope and things are looking up, people should not let up on precautions, Scrase said.
“While I’m enthused about the future, it doesn’t mean that it’s time to take off masks or be less serious or rigorous about testing,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You da man , Doctor S. Keep the IV epi running in the public notices, that is, epiDEMIOLOGY: VAXMASK deniers are mostly risking just their own sadist lives--it is mainly deniers who die in New Mexico, and providers are authorized to assert triage. Deny THT. Governor Michelle and Dr. Scrase were Bbythe NYT recognized by mid pandemic as near the top state team. We are lucky, and you sure have my vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.