Jack Lain’s first day of hybrid learning began with a mission that was eerily similar to the one he and his staff had dealt with for the past seven months — a hunt for laptops.
The principal at El Camino Real Academy zipped from classroom to classroom, from the first floor to the second, seeking functional equipment for students who forgot to bring their Chromebooks for the opening day of in-person learning.
As Santa Fe Public Schools on Monday began bringing students back to the classroom against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, it was apparent the demand for technology hadn't really changed, regardless of where a device was plugged in.
There were 20 students in eight classes at the school, but hundreds more were still learning from home. Those who have agreed to in-person learning are in the classroom twice a week while learning from home for three other days.
Lain found a handful of laptops in the office of the digital learning coach and had his staff test and distribute them. But he said his march through the school was a small price to pay if it eventually leads to more students and teachers on campus.
“It’s a small step — a baby step in some regards,” Lain said. "We're going to have to build confidence in the teachers and the parents and show them what we're doing is working."
The district's modified hybrid learning plan prioritized students who had special needs, plus those who lacked internet access for remote learning. Also, availability was determined at each school by the number of teachers and support staff members who were willing to return to school, and 155 elected to do that.
Overall, 19 teachers and support staff members at El Camino Real participated in the hybrid learning model, helping the school create eight classes for 40 students, ranging from prekindergarten to sixth grade. Each class has a ratio of 5 students to 1 teacher, in accordance with the state Public Education Department's guidelines, but only two of them met that maximum for the first day.
Lain said the cause of the low turnout of 20 students may have been Monday's inclement weather, as students braved 20-degree temperatures with 20 mph gusts and snow flurries.
However, he acknowledged some El Camino Real parents grew increasingly concerned as COVID-19 cases spiked significantly this month. The state announced 828 cases Sunday, bringing New Mexico's seven-day average in the state to 726.
“People were getting nervous [at the] last minute,” Lain said. “We were calling parents while the numbers were getting worse, but they decided to come. But I do know that some parents get nervous when they see snow in the air. That could be more of the issue [Monday].”
Still, enthusiasm from students and teachers cut through the morning gloom. Students stood outside in lines amid the blustery conditions, with white stars on the ground indicating a 6-foot distance apart. First-grade teacher Byanko Tarango Galindo talked with her students as they lined up outside and helped one student who dropped pencils as he struggled to put on his mask.
She said she had to fight back the urge to hug her students, opting instead for foot taps.
“The kids, they were saying, ‘Thank you, teacher, for coming back. I want to go to back school and you made this possible,' ” Tarango Galindo said. “That was hard to hear.”
Once inside, students saw signs on walls and floors that directed the flow of foot traffic. Lain and his staff posted pictures and collages on poster boards that dotted hallways to give the feel of a normal school.
Fifth grade teacher Ed Gorman decorated the desks in his classroom with stuffed animals in each seat for a welcoming feel. Gorman said he hopes he can give them to all 27 of his students as welcome-back gifts when they return.
“This just feels more natural,” Gorman said of his design.
But the signs of COVID-19 were evident. Desks were at least 6 feet part — sometimes more if a room had only two or three students. Lain said classes were set up in pods and classes were located in different wings to limit the amount of interaction among students. For example, the fourth and fifth grade students entered the school as a group and their classes were set up next to each other.
Water fountains were reconfigured to only allow the use of water bottles, and Lain handed some bottles out to students who didn’t bring one. The El Camino Real gymnasium had stations outlined with cones that were socially distant so each student could use a piece of equipment during lunch or recess in a certain zone.
The cafeteria was designed to allow no more than 21 students, with green check marks indicating where they could sit.
“The district, really, was the one doing this work, but I had to be here, too,” Lain said. “I’ve been working on this for three or four weeks.”
Lain wasn’t the only one doing his part to make the hybrid model work. Gorman said he returned to his classroom because he saw students who needed in-person instruction. He had three students in his room and noticed how engaged they were in the day’s lessons.
Their presence, though, drew a refrain from his remote students.
“My students who were at home were like, ‘I wanna be there! How come I wasn’t picked?’ ” Gorman said.
Gorman hopes he and his fellow hybrid teachers can show that schools can reopen safely, which would then encourage others to follow in their path. That would open doors for more students to return to the classroom and find a sense of normalcy that has been missing for much of the last seven months.
Gorman said he looks at his task of teaching kids from home and in his room as if he were a television news reporter.
“The same content I am teaching here is the same content I am teaching at home,” Gorman said. “And I try to keep it funny and upbeat and I try not to overassess. … I tell my students all the time, ‘I don’t see you as a letter of the alphabet. I don’t see a B or a C. You’re a student and I want to see you growing and living up to your potential.’ ”
