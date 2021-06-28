The state Department of Health on Monday reported 148 additional cases of the coronavirus in New Mexico and one death during a three-day period ending Monday.
Santa Fe County had eight cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Health Department said a Chaves County woman in her 60s died from COVID-19 in the past 30 days.
Hospitals continue to see fewer serious COVID-19 cases — the Health Department said only 75 people were hospitalized.
Sixty-one percent of New Mexicans 16 and over have completed the vaccine protocol. For children ages 12 to 15, that number is 20.3 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.