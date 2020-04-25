By her own estimate, Hannah Garcia stands just over 5 feet tall.
But in the eyes of her parents, Ana and Gabriel Garcia, her stature is much higher.
That’s because the 17-year-old Capital High School student has been balancing the demands of school and a full-time job at a local grocery store as she becomes her family’s sole breadwinner — carrying an outsize burden in the COVID-19 era at a tender age.
But her family and teachers say Hannah’s myriad roles — provider, potential-filled student and front-line employee in one of nation’s most vulnerable industries — may be overshadowed by her willingness to be a touchstone of hope and loyalty.
Welcome to the class of 2020.
“I never thought I would be 18 years old and supporting my family,” said Hannah, an only child. “I can’t complain. I know it is the right thing to do. I owe my life to them.”
While the novel coronavirus upends lives, businesses and the academic careers of many in the country, Hannah said it also has given her a purpose and a sense of how something as seemingly insignificant as bagging groceries for customers can have a positive impact on the people around her.
Wearing protective masks and gloves — as is required of her in her job — doesn’t stop people from connecting with their eyes, she said.
And, usually, she said, they are warm and thankful.
Hannah’s parents migrated from Mexico to the U.S. some 20 years ago. Since arriving, almost everything they have done has been on their daughter’s behalf: encouraging her not to work and instead focus on her studies so she can graduate from high school and attend college.
Hannah, however, found a job early this year as a hostess at Eldorado Hotel & Spa — one she thought could complement her schoolwork and perhaps provide a little pocket money, which always comes in handy for high school seniors.
Then came the coronavirus. She was laid off.
The same fate awaited her parents. Hannah’s parents worked in the restaurant business — an industry leveled by the COVID-19 crisis and the stay-at-home orders meant to blunt the disease’s spread. Both lost their jobs when state mandates restricted those operations to takeout and delivery service only.
Wanting to help, Hannah applied at Smith’s Food and Drug on South Pacheco Street a little over a month ago and was hired almost right away. In the beginning, she volunteered to put in 60- and 70-hour workweeks to earn all the overtime pay she could.
“Paying rent, groceries, oil, heating, lights — important stuff,” she said.
While she will earn her high school diploma from Capital High by the end of May, the pandemic has canceled a senior trip to Paris, the school prom and a much-anticipated public graduation ceremony. She picked up her cap and gown from school Friday. Maybe, she said, all she will do is don them once to have some photos taken.
But she’s not complaining. Someday, she said, she’ll get to Paris — she’s a fan of fashion — and she’s not so sure a high school graduation ceremony will matter once she starts studying forensic science and psychology at the University of New Mexico.
Her goal: a job in a criminal forensic lab. The seed was planted by years of watching television crime series with her mother, such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve been interested in criminal investigative work,” she said. She took part in Capital’s medical careers pathway program, which includes training and exercises in mock crime scenes.
When she isn’t working, she’s doing schoolwork online. And when she’s not doing that, she’s reading and writing — including poems, which often reflect how she’s feeling in this uncertain time.
One of them reads:
Isn’t it ironic?
How in a world full of hope, there is no way to cope.
Broken wings can’t fly, all you can do is stand-by, stand tall while others wait to see your downfall with such glee.
Send prayers and love, send mask and gloves, it’s an epidemic that will never get resolved.
Capital High School teacher Laura Carthy said Hannah is an “innately bright kid … good writer.”
Hannah is adept at deep analysis and interpretation of the works taught in class, Carthy said, including the plays of William Shakespeare, adding she is one of those students who “has other distractions in life but who see themselves in the material. That’s the kind of student I’m drawn to. They’re not in it for the grade, but they are engaged in the material.
“She’s smarter than she looks on paper,” Carthy said. “She may be the smartest kid in class.”
Hannah, who said she usually makes the honor roll, finds it amusing that just about everyone is using technology and social media to stay in touch during this era of social distancing and self-isolation. “People think teenagers use technology too much, but now we’re all doing it,” she said.
Other elements of the crisis are less humorous. She knows no matter how many precautions she takes at work, she comes into contact with a lot of people, day after day.
“I get scared every day coming home,” she said. “If I am exposed to the virus, I could expose them [her parents].”
As a result, there are no more hugs or kisses at home with her parents. No more family meals. She goes home from work, takes a shower, washes her clothes and says goodnight from down the hallway. She does her best to avoid them in their mobile home.
Hannah’s mother said in Spanish she thanks God for her daughter “because she is my motor. She is what moves me and gives me hope. Now with this epidemic, it has affected us economically, and my daughter has worked so hard to support us and make sure this family has what it needs.”
If the present seems uncertain, Hannah seems confident about the future. Someday — maybe in a decade, after she has graduated from college and is working in the career she wants — she may want to have a child.
“Because of the way my parents took care of me, I know that child will be cared for,” she said.
Her parents, she said, taught her an incredibly important lesson.
“To be humble,” she said. “Humbleness is the best character trait. You don’t have to show off for anybody.”
She’s trying to pay them back now, the only way she knows how.
“That was always my biggest dream as a child,” Hannah said. “To give them everything,” she said.
