Grants Mayor Martin "Modey" Hicks said he is encouraging stores in the Western New Mexico town to reopen Monday, in direct conflict with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health orders that have closed businesses deemed nonessential.
And Hicks said he implored fellow mayors to follow suit during a conference Thursday hosted by the New Mexico Municipal League.
It's not clear how many other mayors around the state might be planning to issue similar instructions. But Hicks suggested a number of them on the call were sympathetic.
"The governor treats us like we’re stupid. We’re not stupid. We have common sense. We have responsibility. If Walmart, Walgreens and Smith's can be open with social distancing, then so can everybody else," Hicks said, nearly shouting into the telephone.
"If she wants to come and write me a ticket, come on down," Hicks continued. "Have your state cops that you’re treating like your own Gestapo come on down here and write me a ticket. Because when they do that, I’m going to sue her in federal court."
Seventeen mayors, including Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, signed an op-ed published in The New Mexican last week supporting Lujan Grisham's actions meant to contain the spread of the virus.
But across the state, anger and frustration over the damage to local economies could fuel a small rebellion against the governor's orders.
The small town of Clayton and Union County in the far northeast corner of the state passed a resolution Thursday afternoon allowing other small businesses that have shut their doors during the COVID-19 crisis to open up again.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico Business Coalition sent a letter Thursday signed by 19 mayors, including Hicks, questioning the state's death projection and citing skyrocketing unemployment, pending bankruptcies, "child abuse, spousal abuse, depression, education interruptions and property crime" in a plea to the governor to end the shutdown.
The mayors of Carlsbad, Estancia, Hatch, Red River, Melrose, Tatum, Magdalena, Eunice, Roswell and Portales all signed the New Mexico Business Coalition letter, along with a handful of other small town and village mayors. They said they are eager to get back to work despite the ongoing pandemic so far responsible for 78 deaths and 367 hospitalizations across the state.
Seven more people died Thursday with complications after testing positive for COVID-19. Cibola County, where Hicks is located, has seen 38 cases and two deaths related to the virus, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.
Neighboring McKinley County, just west of Grants, is weathering 573 cases and has reported eight deaths. But Hicks still wants to open his city again, despite the potential to expose others to the virus.
AJ Forte, acting director of the New Mexico Municipal League, did not return a call Thursday. Neither did the executive director of the Grants-Cibola County Chamber of Commerce, Tammy Legler, or the mayor of Raton, Neil Segotta Jr., who is president-elect of the municipal league's board of directors.
But Hicks said 81 businesses in Grants, a town of about 9,000 people, signed a petition urging the governor to allow them to reopen.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office, said in a statement: "Elected officials attempting to disregard life-saving public health orders are putting the health of the communities at risk, which is deeply disappointing and troubling. Anyone willfully violating the public health order, which carries full legal weight, could incur legal consequences.
"State Police continue to be doing essential work across the state to enforce the public health emergency order and ensure that New Mexicans are not conducting themselves in ways that endanger their health or the health of their community, and they will continue to do that work statewide," she added.
She also condemned "the absolutely disgusting nature of the mayor's usage of Nazi slurs and terminology against people who are trying to save lives in our state," calling his Gestapo comment "a horrifying and misguided comparison" that is "beyond the pale."
Despite Hicks' call to defy Lujan Grisham's order, La Ventana Steak House in Grants is not planning to open up beyond takeout — as allowed under the state's emergency public health order — the restaurant's manager said. The owner did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.
Claudio Baca, owner of the Dancing Jalapeño in Grants, also said he is not planning to reopen Monday.
Baca said he closed the business March 13, ahead of the governor's order limiting restaurants to takeout only, which he has not allowed at the eatery.
On Thursday, Congress passed another stimulus package that includes an additional $50 billion for small-business disaster lending. But with about $1,000 in the restaurant's account and no aid that has come through from the last federal stimulus package, the decision to stay closed or reopen is urgent for Baca.
“From a business standpoint, it’s scary because we can play this forever — we can hide inside forever, and maybe they won’t ever find a cure or a vaccine. At some point we have to make a decision," Baca said.
"If we were to open up our business, it would be a personal need because we haven’t gotten help from any other sources. And at this point, we’re drowning, you know," he added. "We still have bills.”
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office has released a plan to resume the city's economy that could include staggering the reopening of businesses and events, preparing for a resurgence of the virus after the peak of cases, adopting new business occupancy limits, and the widespread use of face masks and gloves.
But he said it's still too soon for that to happen.
“As badly as we want to just pick a date to open up, the virus picks the date, not us," Keller said in a statement. "We will continue to use data to inform our decisions, but let’s be clear: the price of opening up too soon is literally lives lost and longer, harsher economic collapse, so we must be very careful about how and when we open the economy back up."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.