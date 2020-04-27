GRANTS — At 10 a.m. Monday, Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks was buying eggs and ammunition at a local gun store.
Eggs are always good for cooking. And with ammo — plus a gun — you can get other types of food if need be, Hicks reasoned.
The freewheeling Democratic mayor of this Western New Mexico city of 9,000 people stuck to his proverbial guns Monday morning, welcoming the opening of a few Grants businesses in defiance of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order. But if Hicks’ mini-rebellion drew plenty of media interest and spurred speculation about a potential confrontation with state police officers charged with enforcing the closures of nonessential businesses, it didn’t seem to raise the pulse of Grants shop owners, many of whom kept their storefronts closed.
Nevertheless, Hicks seemed pleased about making a statement on behalf of some of his constituents.
“We’re not gonna do it anymore,” he said shortly after leaving the Loeffler’s Guns, Etc. store on Santa Fe Avenue, with a box of .357 Magnum cartridges in hand.
Though no state police vehicles were seen on the streets of Grants before noon Monday, at least one Grants business owner — Diane Rowe of Pa’s Pawn — said officers came by to cite her for remaining open at 3 p.m. She said they left the citation on her front door, which was closed and locked at the time.
The furor over the stay-at-home order — and Hicks’ confrontational opposition to it — has placed Grants under a statewide microscope, particularly after the mayor last week referred to state police as “the Gestapo,” a description for which he has since apologized.
On Monday, he said he didn’t want to see a confrontation between state and local police over his decision to encourage local businesses to stay open.
But he said if local businesses like Rowe’s were cited by the state for reopening against the order, he planned to sue the governor in federal court.
“The rights the Constitution has given to us, she cannot take away with a public health order,” said Hicks, who complained the mandates give an unfair advantage to big-box stores that remain open because they sell essential goods.
Many Grants residents and business owners said they are well aware of the virus’s danger. But some said they believe small businesses can do a better job than large-scale chain stores in regulating social-distancing practices and limiting access to their stores.
Rowe said she had only been letting two customers in at a time and only if they had something to pawn or wanted to make a purchase.
No browsers, no children, no people who are simply bored and want to hang around are allowed in, she said.
She didn’t technically reopen her business Monday because she had kept it going even after the state ordered nonessential entities, like hers, to shut down.
She said the restrictions are “wiping out businesses that cannot sustain this.”
State police had already warned her to close last week, she said. Monday’s citation, her second, could lead to a $100 fine. A third could lead to a fine of up to $5,000.
Rowe said she’s not sure she’s going to risk that. She said she planned to go home Monday and review her options.
At Loeffler’s Guns Etc., proprietor David Loeffler opened for a half-day Monday — “to support the mayor” — but said he will have to think about whether he wants to reopen on a more permanent basis and risk citations.
“My best hope is that businesses in this town will get back on their feet … and not go out of business or lay a lot of employees off,” said Loeffler, whose store sells everything from pistols to the eggs that caught the mayor’s attention Monday morning.
He said the business restrictions in place can “cause a lot more long-term problems than serious diseases” — emotionally, physically and financially.
Nationwide, others have called for businesses and even schools to reopen despite the COVID-19 threat, as the national death toll related to the disease topped 56,000.
As of Monday, New Mexico had 2,823 positive cases of COVID-19, with 104 deaths — including a Cibola County man who died in a medical facility in Albuquerque — tied to the virus.
Cibola County, centered by Grants, the county seat, has 41 positive cases of the respiratory infection. But nearby locales, including McKinley County to the west, are seeing cases increase at a frighteningly rapid rate.
It was unclear how many other businesses opened Monday in Grants. Hicks pointed to four, including the municipal Coyote de Malpais Golf Course. Less than a handful of golfers was seen on the course around 1 p.m. Monday.
About two dozen supporters rallied around Hicks when he gave an impromptu news conference in front of City Hall shortly before noon Monday. Other residents driving past honked horns or waved to show their support.
Not everyone was happy with the mayor’s decision. Grants native Cheryl Montoya asked Hicks if he would take responsibility for any more deaths tied to the respiratory virus. The mayor — who was not wearing a mask or gloves — said he would not.
God, he said, would “determine who will die and who will not.”
Montoya, who lost a good friend to hantavirus years ago, said she trusts scientific research on the issue and believes waiting another two weeks to see what happens next is reasonable.
Hicks, on the other hand, appeared ready to open the whole town back up soon. He invited the community to attend the city’s celebration of Independence Day, adding there will be a parade and fireworks, among other festivities.
“Come on down!” he said.
He said he did not know what his local Chamber of Commerce thinks of his plan, as it has not issued a statement. But because of a drop in city revenues “they’re fixing to get their budget cut,” the mayor said.
Efforts to reach a representative of the Chamber of Commerce, which was closed Monday, were unsuccessful.
Some Grants residents took the middle ground. Stacey Corley, whose family has run the local Ford dealership in town since the early 1980s, said he can “definitely see things both ways.”
He said a friend of his who lives in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19, and it’s not clear if the man will survive. “We’re just hoping we can all get past this and hoping and praying for everybody’s safety,” he said.
He said Grants has weathered other challenges and financial storms, including the closure of local uranium mines and a recent decision to shutter a nearby generating station. It was a move, Hicks said, that led to the loss of 300 jobs for Grants residents.
Nevertheless, Corley remains hopeful.
“Grants has a resiliency that you normally only see on the sports field,” he said. “We can make our way through this through this as a city, as a state and as a country. We just have to stay prayerful and work together.”
I'd really like to give Mayor Hicks the benefit of the doubt. Although, he probably
has the best intentions for his citizens, and maybe even believes he's "sticking it to The Man/Woman", the only thing he's truly defying is Science - and Reality.
I hope the good people of Grants -where I had my first boxing match in '77- stay safe and stay strong.
ITS really happening everywhere, people opening behind her back. Walmart only acts like they are counting but they are not, same at albertsons, business's will meet discretely with a text or email
There is no correlation between state-wide lockdowns and fewer cases or fewer deaths. Take for example Nebraska, that didn't issue a state-wide lockdown order. Nebraska as a similar population but a higher population density and about half the deaths that New Mexico has. It's past time to let local authorities like Mayor Hicks make these decisions.
When Grants starts to spike in about two weeks, the citizens of Grants - and the taxpayers of NM - will have Mayor "Moldy" Hicks to thank. Welcome to Yo-Yo strategy! Close, open, close, open.
When it comes down to it all, public health is important for all of us including the mayor and cooperation is needed until ubiquitous testing is available to all. We all really need to know the reality of what we are dealing with in terms of reliable stats/ formulating a standardized and tested treatment plan/and time to develop a safe vaccine. However, cooperation is like herding cats. Somehow we all ( people who are not rich ) must re-configure our abilities to adapt and make money. With the above stated data, we will be able to "work" around this virus. There are more viruses to come, so we better learn and get prepared. To me, the mayor wants nothing more than attention and he is acting out only because MLG is a Democrat . If I were to defy the orders, I'd get hauled off or fined which I can't afford. We use to collaborate a little more in this state with common courtesy and consideration for all New Mexicans/Americans/and to our global communities. We use to expect a conduct of excellence and some level of modern day solid informed and educated baseline of knowledge from our local/state/fed leaders. I'm speaking in generalisms. We'll get through this but ever so slowly because of the righteous dark ages division we now have to live with. Where are our rights? As thinking people, we need to just hang in there a little while longer. You'd think we were dealing with a child here. You really don't want yourself or your loved ones, your friends to be reckless and take a risk to exposure and shedding. You really don't want to die alone and in this manner in particular. I certainly don't want the mayor or his family to get sick and God forbid, die. Thank you to all health care workers and first responders out there. And to everyone that is conducting themselves like considerate adults that all New Mexicans can be proud of.
I have been pleased with the governor's handling of this. We are not dealing with a constitutional issue here. We are dealing with a disease. There is so much paranoia and pseudo-constitutional self righteousness here. If anything the governor should step up and shut them down. Cite them with reckless endangerment (that's what it is), padlock the businesses and be done with it. This is not a pick and choose issue.
So what you are saying is you would give up your rights because there is a disease? Wow! My dear fellow, it appears you are truly in agreement with a totalitarian state. Maybe a vacation trip to Venezuela, or perhaps permanent residence to Cuba or even North Korea, where you could sample life without rights. This is close enough for me and many that believe that our Constitution is not just a document to be read, but a legal document that describes what the government can not do to the individual citizen. Nowhere in the constitution state or federal is there an amendment that allows the heads of government to pick winners and losers. Many stores sell the same items as the big box stores. Yet they are singled out as nonessential. Essential is a subjective term. Case in point. Some items that are sold in big box stores and are found in small business stores are deemed nonessential and must be removed or covered. Buying items that are not used to sustain life are sold at big box stores are they considered “essential”.
nonsense!
More people will get sick, become hospitalized, and die. That is the path the Grants Mayor has put forward for his citizens.
"God will decide who will live and die" is a wonderful philosophy if you lived in the Medieval Era. But now, it is a myopic and ignorant philosophy.
Oh, the 10th Amendment does enable the Governor with the full force and authority of the US Constitution to close down businesses. She is not being a dictator. She is using common sense.
Agree. So sad, and irresponsible.
10th Amendment: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." That in no way gives her the power to decide what are essential businesses, or to indefinitely close businesses based on her definition, nor to define how close you can get or how many people can be together at one time, etc. No, that does not apply here.
Dr. Michael Johnson: You need to look deeper than the Constitution, into Constitutional Case Law, which provides individual States with the power to safeguard against threats to the Public Health; as well as the NM Law that empowers the Governor to take the steps she has taken, as well as much more. Some of the NM stuff goes back to the mis-named Spanish Flu of 1919.
Really Michael, I expected more from you in terms of your research skills. Obviously you Ph.D. is not a J.D. Your motivation seems to shift with your political agenda. Read on....
- Constitutional Case Law
Gibbons v. Ogden, 22 U.S. 1 (1824)
The police powers of a state “form a portion of that immense mass of legislation which embraces everything within the territory of a state, not surrendered to the general government: all of which can advantageously exercised by the States themselves. Inspection laws, quarantine laws, and health laws of every description . . . are component parts of this mass.”
Holmes v. Jennison, 39 U.S. 540 (1840)
“Every state has acknowledged power to pass, and enforce quarantine, health, and inspection laws, to prevent the introduction of disease, pestilence, or unwholesome provisions; such laws interfere with no powers of Congress or treaty stipulations; they relate to internal police, and are subjects of domestic regulation within each state, over which no authority can be exercised by any power under the Constitution, save by requiring the consent of Congress to the imposition of duties on exports and imports, and their payment into the treasury of the United States.” 39 U.S. at 616.
Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905)
Police powers of the State are not unlimited but mandatory smallpox vaccination, ordinance upheld.
“The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good.”
-State Non-Emergency Public Health Powers
Public Health Act, Sections 24-1-1, et seq., NMSA 1978 (Laws 1973, Chapter 359, as amended). Administered and enforced by the NM Department of Health.
Section 24-1-3.C., NMSA 1978 – Authority to investigate, control and abate causes of disease, especially, epidemics, sources of mortality and other conditions of public health.
Section 24-1-3.D., NMSA 1978 – Authority to establish, maintain and enforce isolation and quarantine.
• Section 24-1-3.E., NMSA 1978 – Authority to close any public place and forbid gatherings of people when necessary for the protection of public health.
The above three sections of the Public Health Act were first enacted by Laws 1919, Chapter 85, Section 10. This law also established the first state NM Department of Health during the world-wide outbreak of the 1918-1919 Spanish Influenza.
-State Emergency Public Health Control Measures
Public Health Emergency Response Act (PHERA), Sections 12-10A-1, et seq., NMSA 1978 (Laws 2003, Chapter 218).
Governor must declare a state of “Public Health Emergency” (PHE) by issuing an Executive Order after consultation with the Secretary of Health and in coordination with the Secretary of Public Safety and the Director of the NM Office of Homeland Security. (Section 12-10A-5, NMSA 1978)
“PHE” is defined as “the occurrence or imminent threat of exposure to an extremely dangerous conditions or a highly infectious or toxic agent, including a threatening communicable disease, that poses an imminent threat of substantial harm to the population of the state of New Mexico or any portion thereof;” (Section 12-10A-3.L., NMSA 1978).
Where in the 10th amendment of the US Constitution does it say the Governor can shutdown businesses? “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or the people”. I do not see the Governors being specifically mentioned, but I do see the people. Where is the common sense in herding everyone into box stores. If the idea is to separate people logic would dictate that having more stores to open would help in this process. No, the Governor is picking winners and losers. Corporations are good. Small businesses are bad.
by your own logic...more stores equals more opportunity for problems with the virus as well. There has to be some form of control for the outbreak.
Joseph Tafoya- The Constitution exists as it is interpreted by the Courts, and those interpretations, and NM Law, support the Governors Right and even Duty to declare Public Health Emergencies to protect the people here in our state. Please find some examples below.
Some of the NM stuff goes back to the mis-named Spanish Flu of 1919.
- Constitutional Case Law
Gibbons v. Ogden, 22 U.S. 1 (1824) The police powers of a state “form a portion of that immense mass of legislation which embraces everything within the territory of a state, not surrendered to the general government: all of which can advantageously exercised by the States themselves. Inspection laws, quarantine laws, and health laws of every description . . . are component parts of this mass.”
Holmes v. Jennison, 39 U.S. 540 (1840) “Every state has acknowledged power to pass, and enforce quarantine, health, and inspection laws, to prevent the introduction of disease, pestilence, or unwholesome provisions; such laws interfere with no powers of Congress or treaty stipulations; they relate to internal police, and are subjects of domestic regulation within each state, over which no authority can be exercised by any power under the Constitution, save by requiring the consent of Congress to the imposition of duties on exports and imports, and their payment into the treasury of the United States.”
Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905) Police powers of the State are not unlimited but mandatory smallpox vaccination, ordinance upheld. “The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good.”
-State Non-Emergency Public Health Powers Public Health Act, Sections 24-1-1, et seq., NMSA 1978 (Laws 1973, Chapter 359, as amended). Administered and enforced by the NM Department of Health.
Section 24-1-3.C., NMSA 1978 – Authority to investigate, control and abate causes of disease, especially, epidemics, sources of mortality and other conditions of public health.
Section 24-1-3.D., NMSA 1978 – Authority to establish, maintain and enforce isolation and quarantine.
Section 24-1-3.E., NMSA 1978 – Authority to close any public place and forbid gatherings of people when necessary for the protection of public health.
The above three sections of the Public Health Act were first enacted by Laws 1919, Chapter 85, Section 10. This law also established the first state NM Department of Health during the world-wide outbreak of the 1918-1919 Spanish Influenza.
-State Emergency Public Health Control Measures Public Health Emergency Response Act (PHERA), Sections 12-10A-1, et seq., NMSA 1978 (Laws 2003, Chapter 218).
Governor must declare a state of “Public Health Emergency” (PHE) by issuing an Executive Order after consultation with the Secretary of Health and in coordination with the Secretary of Public Safety and the Director of the NM Office of Homeland Security. (Section 12-10A-5, NMSA 1978)
“PHE” is defined as “the occurrence or imminent threat of exposure to an extremely dangerous conditions or a highly infectious or toxic agent, including a threatening communicable disease, that poses an imminent threat of substantial harm to the population of the state of New Mexico or any portion thereof;” (Section 12-10A-3.L., NMSA 1978).
I guess we will find out!
Yep...this governor's town is right next to a virus Hotspot in the state. Much like some other protestors who have gotten sick around the country touted a different story after admitting they were stupid and not to mess with the virus.
This is what democracy looks like, with Constitutional checks and balances, NM should become a democracy again......https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/judge-blocks-30-day-extension-of-illinois-stay-at-home-order/ar-BB13hS4I?li=BBnb7Kz
New Mexico never stopped being a democracy. Elections still scheduled, rights still respected under law. Yes times are difficult with the PHE, but we survived a similar situation with the Pandemic of 1919-1920. Even your sour puss complaining is another sign that we do NOT live under a Tyrant. That stupid anti-Semitic Bigots like Hyland can express publish their opinions is a sign that things are okay. So what’s the problem? Working together, we will get through this!
I was watching the news this morning, and it looked like one of their barbershops was open! As much as I hate to say this, my hair is getting so shaggy that I am half way tempted to drive to Grants just to get a much needed haircut!
Mayor Hicks doesnt need a barber - or maybe he does!
Who would've thunk it! A Democrat mayor with the cajones to stand up to the governor, acting like a Republican. As the natives get restless, this will become more commonplace, but Mayor Hicks is one democrat I would consider voting for.
Closet MAGA Republican. Democrat in name only because he knows its less and less fashionable to be associated with the Trump.
The mayor used the word "gestapo" to describe a police force that would trample the rights and liberties of people whose only intention is to survive this economic apocalypse. The word "gestapo" is widely used to describe any pack of jackboot thugs who lawlessly crush the citizenry. Yes, there was a group that went by that name 80 years ago in Germany. If Mayor Hicks said "KGB" would the Russians be in an uproar? How about "Tonton Macoutes"? Would the Haitians be crying, "Hey... those are OUR bloody oppressors that so ruthlessly terrorized our people!! Stop saying Tonton Macoutes!!" The Jewish people and their Anti-Defamation League do not own the word "gestapo." This is similar to asking for a "Kleenex." Nobody requests, "hand me a fascial tissue." Kleenex has become the ubiquitous catch phrase for the item we are so familiar with though the slogan is actually the property of the Kimberly-Clark corporation. The word gestapo isn't owned by anyone. The gestapo hysteria of late is so tiny that nobody, and including Robert Nott and his colleagues, should lend any further credence to the hurt feelings a minority of people are professing.
As for Mayor Hicks, I applaud his efforts to return the city of Grants to a level of self sufficiency and independence. One-Size-Fits-All does not apply to the pandemic that has disrupted out country and the world. It certainly does not apply to New Mexico. If hundreds and possibly thousands of people can enter Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, etc. every day then why can't only a few people carefully respect the space and safety of others while they visit the small businesses the governor has declared non-essential? Robert Barlett wrote "this is just the beginning." Correct, Robert, this is the beginning of America returning to sanity and prosperity. Do not buy into the hysteria.
Tom Hyland- Great, comments that make light of calling our First Responders, N*z*s, and disparage the feelings of survivors (and their families) of N*z* Germany.
At least Mayor Hicks had the decency to apologize for his insensitive remarks.
Tom Hyland does not seem to have anything but a profound misunderstanding of history.
Tom Hyland- When you refer to "the hurt feelings a minority of people," did you mean the J*ws? Or is there another minority you wish to bully? Put such thoughts to action, and you will find that there are many of us who will not go quietly into the night.
Stay hurt, Jim... stay hurt. Nobody is buying your hysteria, either.
When Hitler was asked if killing all the Jews might hurt the international reputation of the Reich, Hitler replied, "Who remembers the Armenians?"
I remember, my people remember, even if you do not have that capacity. The last generation of my people showed the N*z*s a whole lot of hurt. As you are casting your lot with those folks, the current and future generations of my people are fully prepared to show you the same. Proceed at your own peril
Hopefully you will truly be a leader, get the virus and people will learn to follow the gov’s order! Your an idiot!
Do you wish the same for Wal-Mart employees and customers? Shame on you.
Excellent question, Robert. Dan hopes Mayor Hicks and the good people of Grants come down with the virus so they will learn a tough lesson not to disobey the governor. Because Michelle has decreed Walmart is essential then nobody is harmed packing into the big box stores by the hundreds. In Dan's mind because Michelle is governor and Martin is only a mayor, she makes so much more sense. In reality, nothing makes any sense these days. Hundreds of shoppers going to the grocery store is okay. Walking alone on a beach is not. Dozens may visit the liquor store but the dozens that attempt to attend church will be arrested.
Bobby Bartlett, king of the nasty one liners, employing yet another straw man device! (Look it up.) Go get 'em, Mad Dog Bartlett! The weight of your arguments lie heavy on fallacy.
great job mayor mlg is basing her order on 50 percent science and 50 percent of who she thinks should stay open and is destroying the whole state she has zero common sense and relies on dat given to her by her appointed team that is tweaked to reflect the results she wants to hear I hope others follow your example.. you are 1000 times more a leader than she will ever be. She has to wait for her daily orders from her democratic coalition of governors who give her marching orders.
A true New Mexico hero, speaking truth to a powerful tyrant. If people do not stand up for their rights, dictators will take them away, and today in NM we have one person rule which is not democracy. Shame on you legislature, grow a spine, America is supposed to be a democracy with checks and balances.
Mike Johnson- let's talk Tyrants. Julius Caesar is a classic. In our times, Lester "Ax Handle" Maddox; George Wallace; Richard M. Daley... Dictators: Stalin, Hitler, Pinochet. Not MLG, she was elected in 2018.
MLG really does not compare. Obviously, OUR Governor, elected by a substantial majority, with the Lawful Power to issue Public Health Orders, is working in keeping within a long democratic tradition. You are very wrong to say otherwise. but you know that. You know too that our Legislature has a spine, a Democratic Party spine, not to your liking, but an elected majority with the mandate of our citizenry.
We still have checks and balances, the big one arrives in November.
Quit you belly aching.
Sad, but when you do not employ name calling, exaggeration, distortion and out right lies, your comments carry no merit.
One small change. Lester Maddox was not a tyrant. He was only a sad little racist on a bicycle. Once he decided to protest outside the newspaper where I worked in Atlanta. We provided him with a throne and a little gold stand for his bike. He wouldn't sit on the throne. What self-respecting tyrant would pass up the chance to sit on a throne? There are tyrants and tin-pots. Lester wasn't a tyrant. He ended up a sad little salesman peddling autographed ax handles in Underground Atlanta; he didn't do a brisk business.
This just the beginning.
yep...of a whole bunch of idiocy and everyone proclaiming its the wrong plan by the wrong person. Tok bad this is all about political bs
