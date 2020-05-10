The Governor's Office on Sunday announced nine deaths related to COVID-19, with the state's number of positive tests for the novel coronavirus moving to 4,863.
The deaths were mostly centered in McKinley and San Juan counties.
The latest deaths bring the respiratory disease's toll in New Mexico to 200.
Six people from McKinley County died in the hospital and were reported to have underlying conditions. Two residents of Cedar Ridge Inn, a nursing home in San Juan County, also died.
A Sandoval County woman in her 80s died in the hospital. She was a resident of the Village at Alameda assisted living community in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe County added another positive test Sunday and has 111 overall, according to the partial data provided by testing centers.
McKinley County added 14 positives for a total of 1,522. San Juan County added 20 more positives, bringing the total to 1,034.
San Juan and McKinley counties now account for more than 52 percent of positive tests, despite having only 10 percent of the state's population.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous county, added 23 positives for a total of 1,073.
The Department of Health reported 19 people tested positive at the Otero County Processing Center, which is run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
As of Sunday, 194 people are hospitalized and 1,285 are listed as recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.