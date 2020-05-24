The Governor's Office announced nine deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday and 149 additional cases.
New Mexico now has a total of 6,943 cases.
Six of the deaths Sunday were people from McKinley County. They included three people living in congregate care facilities.
Three deaths were reported in San Juan County.
The COVID-19 death toll in New Mexico stands at 317, with 213 people hospitalized. The state lists 2,464 as recovered.
McKinley and San Juan counties added the most new cases Sunday — 64 and 23 respectively. Those two counties make up 54 percent of the state's cases despite having only 10 percent of its population.
Cases in Doña Ana County continue to grow, with an additional 17 added Sunday for a total of 407.
Santa Fe County reported three additional positives, bringing its total to 132.
The numbers continue to rise. They are not coming down and we are still no where close to flattening the curve...
