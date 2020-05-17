The Governor's Office announced six COVID-19-related deaths Sunday and an additional 97 positive tests for the novel coronavirus, giving the state 5,938 cases.
The latest deaths bring the state's toll to 265.
Three people from McKinley County — a man in his 20s and and two residents of the Red Rocks Care Center, a nursing facility in Gallup — died in the hospital, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.
Men from Sandoval and San Juan counties and a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s also died.
Santa Fe County, which reported eight cases on Saturday, added one case Sunday, according to partial data released by the state.
As of Sunday, 211 people were hospitalized and 1,755 are listed as having recovered.
Still refusing to count deaths accurately and scientifically, like Colorado does....https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/498142-colorado-lowers-coronavirus-death-count-from-more-than-1k-to-878
