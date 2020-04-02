Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has been under increasing pressure from advocates to order a mass release of nonviolent inmates to reduce the risk of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the state's prisons and jails, will do so, a spokesman for her office said in an email Thursday.
The governor's administration is working on the effort, "and when there is a more formal plan to be executed you will know about it," spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said in an email Thursday. "The governor wants to find a way to get it done, and it will be done."
Numerous advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, along with the state Law Offices of the Public Defender have been calling for dramatic decreases in inmate populations against a backdrop of reports that COVID-19 is spreading faster among inmates in New York's Rikers Island jail than anywhere else in the world.
State and local court systems in Alabama, California, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming already have begun taking steps to limit their inmate populations in the face of the public health threat from the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, according to a petition the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed Thursday morning. The organization is seeking the release of a medically fragile mother of three who is being held at the Santa Fe County jail.
There are about 14,000 people incarcerated in New Mexico, including about 7,000 in state prisons.
Those calling for the release say the close quarters and lack of access to soap and cleaning products inside prisons and jails make in impossible for inmates to practice the social distancing and increased hygiene measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention as the primary safeguards against contracting the virus, and that an outbreak in a prison or jail could be deadly for inmates and employees, and put undue pressure on community health care resources.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.