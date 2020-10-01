As Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to follow other districts in reopening some campuses with a hybrid learning model, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged New Mexicans on Thursday to “double down” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The state continues to trend in the wrong direction, she and other state officials said.
New Mexico is seeing a steep uptick in new COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations increased 30 percent over the last week, to 86 from 66. While the state is still well below its hospital capacity, Lujan Grisham called the jump in hospitalizations a “concerning statistic.”
“We’re giving this virus far too much opportunity to spread,” the governor said in her weekly news conference broadcast on Facebook Live. “We want to do a better job, and I know that we can.”
Cases also have emerged among school staff and students.
State Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, who also participated in Thursday’s virtual news conference, reported 205 “total school-related cases” since Aug. 17. While a vast majority of those cases happened outside of school, he said 55 “have been either in the small group or the hybrid settings, actually going into the building.”
“It’s crossed 107 schools, with 144 of those being staff and 16 one of those being students,” he said.
The number of rapid responses to workplace reports of infections among employees, which the governor said is “a reflection of uncontrolled community spread of the virus,” is also growing.
“Last week, we were at 248 rapid responses — the highest ever was 254,” Lujan Grisham said. “Just today, 99 businesses in rapid response. That means that New Mexicans are going to more locations and more businesses. That means we’re taking the virus with us. This is an incredible trend that gives me great pause about whether or not … we can get this virus back under control [in a timely manner].”
Dr. David Scrase, the state human services secretary, called the growth in new cases “worrisome.”
“The spread rate is up throughout New Mexico and, actually, in all areas of New Mexico,” he said. “We also are seeing each day a much higher proportion of counties reporting COVID cases, so this isn’t just a couple small areas where we’re seeing an increase in cases. This is happening again over most of the state.”
Scrase said areas that are of particular concern include Bernalillo County, the southeastern corner of the state and the eastern border between New Mexico and Texas.
“I’m really concerned,” he said.
Dozens of public elementary schools statewide are now open with a hybrid model in which students in alternating groups attend class on campus for two days a week and learn online for three days a week. Schools are closed Wednesdays for cleaning and sanitizing.
The governor reiterated that most of the coronavirus infections among school staff and students have occurred outside the classroom. But she wondered aloud what would’ve happened if they were contracted in schools.
“The more community spread we have, the higher the risks are, and those risks we do not want in a classroom,” she said, adding, “No one in this administration would ever suggest in any context that distance learning is a productive substitute” for learning in the classroom.
The governor did not announce any changes to the state’s public health order that would ease restrictions on businesses or schools.
After the news conference, the Republican Party of New Mexico said in a statement that Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, offered no new strategies or a definitive plan to fully return New Mexico’s students to classrooms.
“The governor’s decisions continue to fail our students and decay our education system in the state,” party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement.
New Mexico now has a positivity rate of just over 3 percent, meaning 3 percent of all COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.
The state reported 227 new cases Thursday, including five in Santa Fe County, bringing New Mexico’s total to 29,661. The state also reported five additional deaths, including a man in his 60s from Santa Fe County and a man in his 20s from Rio Arriba County.
“As always, this is the worst part of these briefings, and our prayers to those families and condolences as well,” Lujan Grisham said.
Officials expected a bump in new COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend, but the numbers are higher than anticipated, and the governor said people are flouting public health orders.
“I know that the temptation must be incredibly great for family celebrations and birthdays and weddings — this is exactly how this virus spreads. We just can’t do it. We have sacrificed so much in this state,” Lujan Grisham said.
“We can’t allow the sacrifices we’ve made for each other to be in vain,” she added. “And as we’re seeing around the country and around the world, surges and second and third waves are occurring, and many countries are going into another round of lockdowns. We don’t have to do that in New Mexico, and we don’t have to do that in the United States, if we all pull together.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.