Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state's seven-day rolling average for novel cornavirus cases has dropped to 101, the lowest number in several months, as several schools reopen classrooms for some students on a hybrid model.
"That is incredibly good news," Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Thursday broadcast live on Facebook.
New Mexico is welcoming back around 50 schools this week for in-person learning as part of a hybrid model that combines classroom instruction with distance learning. Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said the state is providing every resource possible "to make sure we get this right."
Next week, the state will launch focus groups to get feedback from educators on how the reentry is going.
Officials also are working with school districts to "make sure there is always a plentiful supply of [personal protective equipment]," Stewart said.
In the meantime, the governor and top health officials said the state is now meeting all of its gating criteria except for testing capacity.
The transmission rate is now 0.76, well below the state's target of 1.05 — another sign the virus' spread is on the decline.
As more counties see a drop in cases, more school districts will return to in-person learning, Stewart said.
Human Services Director David Scrase said the state is "all in all doing well" just ahead of the start of flu season.
Symptoms for the flu are very similar to those of the coronavirus.
If you aren't feeling well, Scrase said, get tested to be sure you don't have the virus.
"If you have a respiratory illness this fall, please get medical attention," he said.
Still, Scrase and Lujan Grisham urged residents to continue COVID-safe practices to help end the pandemic.
"We still need to stay the course, still need to do what we're doing," Scrase said.
"All of our success is behavior by residents. However, we can do better. We gotta keep striving," Lujan Grisham said.
Stewart also urged families to adhere to COVID-safe practices.
"Getting this right means that we have to have everyone on board," he said.
Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said over 75 percent of child care facilities in New Mexico are now open.
Her department is making sure those facilities remain open and safe, she said.
This week, the state announced it will waive parent copayments for the child care assistance program for September and October. A family of four that earns up to $52,400 a year is eligible to participate in the program.
"This industry has been tremendous" in making sure facilities are COVID-safe, Groginsky said of the child care industry.
The state's higher education institutions are using "the same hybrid models" as the state's K-12 schools, Lujan Grisham said.
Many universities also are promoting distance learning.
Their decision to delay fall sports "I think has really made a difference," Lujan Grisham said.
"I think we're in a real good place," she added.
Earlier Thursday, Lujan Grisham told a congressional committee that New Mexico and other states need more federal assistance as they deal with budget deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"States need additional money. We're going to keep fighting" for more aid, Lujan Grisham said.
Lawmakers held a special legislative session in June to plug the state's budget hole.
The governor said she doesn't expect the state will need to hold another special session to deal with continued revenue losses.
"If we continue to reduce the rate of infection ... it gives us meaningful opportunities ... to reopen, which means we mitigate the economic losses going into next year," Lujan Grisham said.
The state recently rolled out an ad campaign encouraging residents to answer their phones when they receive a call from a contact tracer.
New Mexico is meeting most of its gating criteria, which indicates "folks are answering their phones," Lujan Grisham said.
"I think the ad is having an impact," she added.
Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel recently retired, and "we have interviewed several incredible candidates" to fill that Cabinet position, Lujan Grisham said.
"We've made an offer," but that person hasn't accepted the position, she added.
"I'm going to keep looking," Lujan Grisham said.
Some health experts have predicted a resurgence in virus cases once winter starts, but Scrase said "the evidence is conflicting."
In Brazil, the transmission rate was higher when the temperatures were higher. In Saudi Arabia, the transmission rate was higher when the temperatures were lower, according to medical literature.
"It's really hard to predict," Scrase said. "We don't have a consistent direction one way or another."
If the state government continues to see a decline in revenue, some fear lawmakers would have to bring the state's reserves to zero to patch the budget.
Lujan Grisham said she was hopeful that wouldn't happen, but she added that she was "incredibly cognizant and concerned" about the state's revenue projections.
"It's a really hard situation," Lujan Grisham said. "We have a fiscal calamity completely tied to the virus."
