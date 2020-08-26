Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will announce the return of indoor dining at limited capacity and other eased restrictions in a modified public health order that will be effective Saturday, according to her office.
Restaurants — including breweries, wineries, distillers, cafés, coffee shops or other similar establishments — will be permitted to allow indoor seating starting Saturday, according to the Governor's Office, which will hold a news conference Thursday on changes to the state's emergency public health orders.
In addition to eased restrictions for eateries, houses of worship will be allowed to hold services at 40 percent capacity, an increase from 25 percent.
According to the Governor's Office, Lujan Grisham and public health officials also will discuss plans for public schools this fall during the Thursday news conference.
New Mexico's daily case count of new cases and hospitalizations have dropped from earlier this summer, and testing capacity and health care services "have remained study," the Governor's Office said, leading to the eased restrictions that will be effective through at least mid-September.
“I know New Mexicans are ecstatic about our recent progress against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But, given what we know about this virus, we must sound a note of caution: Our progress is only as good as our willingness to stay the course. This virus is still looking for opportunities to spread. We’ve got to adhere to COVID-safe practices in our day-to-day lives to minimize and eliminate those opportunities.
"I am so grateful to the New Mexicans who have made sacrifices and changed their behaviors to help get us to this point," she continued. "Now we must — we absolutely must — sustain it. Tomorrow we'll talk more about how far we've come and what we've still got to do, but I'm happy to announce these changes today and hope that New Mexicans feel that our hard work has begun to pay off.”
its affecting the tax revenue since oil is going down and no royalties coming in. but its all most election time and it will be back to normal or not when trump gets reelected....
How about lifting the idiotic 14 day quarantine for interstate travel that no one is enforcing. Last Friday the CDC said quarantines for international and interstate travel should be lifted.
The real question is, since the numbers really mean nothing scientifically due to the lags and inaccuracies in tests and results and inept contact tracing that is a joke, and she really ignores them, when will be arbitrarily and capriciously shut all businesses down again? She is living in a dream world in her own mind and making all this up as she goes along. We are being led by an insane fool, in DC and in NM.
I agree with you entirely, Mike. Governor Michelle is taking orders directly from the Democrat party masters above and does only as she's instructed. This national fiasco never occurred in South Dakota and several other states. The SD numbers were exactly the same on average basis compared to every other state that DID lock down. But the msm cannot reveal that information because their sponsors are big pharma and they don't want you knowing you have an immune system. When Michelle is declaring it's acceptable to attend church again, but only at 40% capacity, she's implying that the virus will attack if capacity is upwards of 50%. The virus "knows" when the numbers of congregants multiply. Michelle is also implying that God doesn't have a handle on this covid19 thing... only the government can handle this crisis. I know what's next... I'll be cursed for not being an obedient believer. I say wear your masks and take that vaccine as soon as it's available. But realize that the manufacturer has been officially waived from all liability. Believe It's All Good.
