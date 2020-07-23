Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top state health officials announced Thursday New Mexico is delaying in-person learning through at least Labor Day.
"I know this is a really hard decision. There are going to be parents concerned about child care. We're working on it," Lujan Grisham said in a virtual news conference live-streamed on Facebook.
Classes will continue virtually, she said.
"When we see the uptick that we're seeing ... we have to make really tough decisions," the governor said.
Forty percent of districts already had decided to pursue a remote learning option, including Santa Fe Public Schools.
The news about a delayed reopening of school campuses came as New Mexico added 343 new cases of the novel coronavirus — its highest daily total since the pandemic began.
The state also reported five new deaths, pushing the state's total to 596.
The governor said 167 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 34 of those patients on ventilators.
The state's rolling seven-day average is 256, a 123 percent increase over the past five weeks, Human Services Secretary David Scrase said.
"The main thing driving the growth ... is more people are spending more time outside their homes with other people," Scrase said.
The statewide transmission rate is now 1.03, Scrase said, lower than New Mexico's goal of 1.05. Still, anything above 1 means the virus is continuing to spread and cases are increasing rather than declining.
When deciding whether to reopen schools, "things were looking pretty good" in early June, Scrase said. "If you look at it today, it's completely different.
"Reopening cannot go forward without all of us taking actions," such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, Scrase said.
The state has conducted rapid responses — in which health officials investigate an employee's positive test result at a business — for around eight weeks.
"And over the course of those eight weeks, we've seen some interesting data," Environment Secretary James Kenney said.
The rise in positive tests among employees at restaurants has increased 15-fold, Kenney said.
"We don't have enough statewide mask wearing. We have to get to 80 or 90 percent," the governor said.
The state needs to reach that threshold before it will see the spread begin to slow, she added.
For now, the governor said, the state plans to phase in a hybrid learning model for public schools after Labor Day, in which students spend part of the time in a classroom and part of the time learning online.
K-5 students will be brought in first because younger children have the hardest time with remote learning, Lujan Grisham said.
"This is unchartered territory," she added.
"States are also going to learn from each other," the governor said.
"I predict that many more will follow with this decision," she said of New Mexico's move to pause in-person learning.
Schools can teach students with special needs in small groups or one-on-one settings.
They also can teach small groups — no more than five students per teacher — of K-3 students in person.
"These are not political decisions. These are public health decisions," Lujan Grisham said.
"I know we are disappointed that we didn't quite make the grade" in having in-person learning in August, Lujan Grisham said.
But the state can turn it around by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, she said.
"We have to be in it all together," she said, later adding, "I intend to win the war against COVID."
The pandemic has taken a toll on the state's workforce.
As of last week, 135,000 New Mexicans were receiving unemployment benefits. The state has paid out a total of $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits since March 15, Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said.
The federal government has provided an additional $600 a week to unemployed workers "to help them get through this tough time," McCamley said.
That program expires this week.
"After that, we don't know," McCamley said.
The U.S. House has passed a bill that would extend the $600-a-week benefit through January, but the Senate has not introduced such a bill.
"We want them to do things faster so people don't see a gap," McCamley said, adding, "We know how important this is to you."
Asked whether the entire fall semester would be conducted remotely if the spread rate doesn't level off, the governor said, "It's a possibility. I really hope it isn't."
She pointed out that remote learning "is not the best learning environment."
Still, she is optimistic the state will turn things around.
"We in two weeks can show that we can stabilize. ... We know it's possible," she said.
The state's Public Education Department doesn't have authority over private schools.
"But they are an organization or a business. That means they have to follow COVID safe practices," Lujan Grisham said.
"We will hold any business or organization accountable" by citing those that flout the public health order, she added.
The number of new cases need to come down before the state will loosen its restrictions.
"You can't reopen anything when you're at your worst point," Scrase said.
The governor has asked local law enforcement to help enforce the state's mask requirement.
"I'm incredibly disappointed" that some local officers have chosen not enforce the order, she said, adding it's unfortunate that the issue has become politicized.
In many cases, the state has had to take matters into its own hands.
"We're getting many complaints, and we're going out," Lujan Grisham said. "We are citing. We are closing."
She said sheriffs who post photos of themselves eating at restaurants "should expect to be cited as such."
the guy in Philly is working on it
