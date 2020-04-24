Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked for patience as a handful of local officials across the state demand for her to reopen businesses and restart the economy.
"Everyone has stress and we're going to have to deal with it together," Lujan Grisham said Friday in a news briefing broadcast on Facebook.
She said she is not going to be pressured to reopen before it is safe to do so. She said she knows businesses and local governments are hurting. The question is, "Can we get that relief fast enough in their hands?" she said.
The governor said the Legislature will have a special session, but "I don't have a date." She added it will probably be in June.
The governor also said state health officials have expanded testing to nursing homes in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and other parts of the state.
The testing has involved both residents and workers at those facilities.
"We are very concerned about long-term facilities," Lujan Grisham said.
She added that the more testing that they do at those facilities "the more lives that we'll save."
Lujan Grisham said she realizes that people want to get out and go back to work, but they need to continue to stay home.
"I need folks not to jump the gun," she said, later adding, "It's too early not to stay the course."
Nearly 80,000 New Mexicans have received unemployment benefits since mid-March, up from 9,600 in January, the head of the state Department of Workforce Solutions said Friday.
In a news conference with the governor and other state officials, Bill McCamley apologized to residents who have had trouble getting through to the Workforce Solutions' call center.
"We are very, very sorry for the frustration people have felt" in applying for unemployment benefits, McCamley said.
To catch up, Workforce Solutions is expanding capacity and adding staff to its call center. That has "allowed us to take a lot more calls from New Mexicans."
Meanwhile, state health officials announced six more deaths and 153 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday. The number of hospitalizations from the illness also increased, to 152.
The number of deaths in New Mexico from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, is now 84. The total number of cases is 2,521.
I watched the Gov's Friday press conference until the local t.v. station cut away to regular news at 4:30PM... I just had to shake my head when the poor Secretary of Labor tried to justify the unemployment insurance (UI) office's poor performance in processing claims... yea, we know they're swamped; BUT to suggest that future Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applicants will just have to "download" their most recent (2019) tax return document(s) to prove everything his department will need for their PUA claims was laughable, until I realized he was serious! Have you ever tried to "download" college transcripts or a resume on the Workforce Solutions job seeker application... ha! O-kay - I'd write more now, but I gotta go follow some other great advise, and inject some disinfectant...
