The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state Supreme Court should find a way to preserve people's ability to vote in the state’s upcoming primary election while also ensuring public safety during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Lujan Grisham’s top attorneys told the state Supreme Court in a brief filed late Wednesday night and released Thursday that it can "properly invoke its equitable powers" to modify the voting process for the June 2 primary in order to minimize public health risks.
“Simply put, there are a variety of ways that this court may fashion relief to reconcile the constitutional directive that citizen participation in election is to be encouraged with the public safety considerations attendant to COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote chief general counsel Matthew Garcia and his deputy, Jonathan Guss.
“Otherwise, with the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over a June primary,” they continued, “New Mexicans may well be forced to choose between jeopardizing their health (and the health of their communities) or exercising their right to vote.”
The court is considering an emergency petition filed by 27 county clerks, which calls for New Mexico to hold its primary election by mail.
Justices are weighing whether voters registered as members of the major political parties automatically will be sent a ballot for the June 2 primary and whether polling locations will be closed to protect public health.
The court also is considering an intervention by the state Republican Party, which is seeking to block the clerks’ request.
Republicans, who say they are concerned about the security of a mail-ballot election, are instead calling for maintaining traditional absentee voting and say the secretary of state and county clerks should decide if and when polling places would be open.
“Well, if you have bothered to go the Walmart or the supermarket during these times, I suspect that the crowd there is just as dense as it would be at any single polling place,” State GOP Chairman Steve Pearce said Wednesday.
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on the matter Tuesday.
The court had ordered the Governor’s Office, Legislative Council and the Democratic Party to submit their opinions on whether it’s possible for the Legislature to host a special session virtually, rather than in person, to vote on a change in the election code that would allow mail-only voting.
In their brief, the governor’s attorneys said the Republicans’ argument was “rife with bluster but lacks credible legal analysis.”
They suggested potential solutions to the problem, such as moving the date of the primary election back by three to five weeks, noting that 15 other states had taken this approach. They also said the court could allow the Secretary of State’s Office to mail ballots directly to voters while also permitting polling stations to remain open.
In its brief to the court, the state Democratic Party voiced its support for the county clerks’ request for mail-in voting. It added that “disregard for human life and disregard for the fundamental right to vote is front and center in the Republican Party brief.”
“Election administrators from both parties have agreed that absentee balloting is the best way to make sure that our elections are accessible while preventing the spread of COVID-19, and we support them fully,” Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement.
“The Republican Party of New Mexico’s interference in this lawsuit is a disingenuous and partisan attempt to disenfranchise voters and suppress turnout,” she added.
Lujan Grisham's attorneys also said legislative rules would seem to prohibit lawmakers from holding a virtual session. They added it was "less clear" that the state constitution requires legislators to be physically present at the Roundhouse.
In its response Wednesday, the Legislative Council said the state constitution requires legislators to be “present” on the House and Senate floors to pass bills. Lawmakers would have to convene in person to change each chamber’s rules to allow for a remote special session.
