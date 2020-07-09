Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced a rollback in the state's reopening plan that now prohibits indoor dining and fall contact sports, and limits state parks to New Mexico residents.
The governor and state health officials had grim news about the novel coronavirus: New Mexico has seen a 79 percent increase in daily cases over the last 16 days, with numbers rising in almost every part of the state and higher numbers of confirmed cases among younger people.
"We have had a very rapid increase in cases," Human Services Secretary David Scrase said during a news conference broadcast live on Facebook.
The northwestern part of the state, which had been the epicenter of the coronavirus in New Mexico, has started to cool off in terms of new cases, Scrase said, but numbers are soaring in other areas.
The state also has seen an 18 percent increase in new cases among people under 19, he said, adding, "We're starting to see more mortality in younger age groups."
Two of the six state residents whose deaths from the virus were announced Thursday were people in their 30s.
The state's transmission rate for the coronavirus is now 1.16, above the target of 1.05. Anything above a rate of 1 means the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, can continue to spread.
Many testing sites across the state have seen long lines in recent days.
"We are grateful to the men and women ... who put themselves in front of this virus," Lujan Grisham said of those who perform coronavirus tests.
"We don't want New Mexicans waiting in hot cars, either," she added.
People will have to change their behavior for the numbers to go down, said Dr. Nancy Wright, president of the New Mexico Medical Society. She urged people to wear a mask or other facial covering.
Wearing a mask "is simply the right thing to do," she said.
Doing so will save lives, she added. "Isn't that a good enough reason?"
The state has seen 1,736 new cases in the past seven days, the governor said.
Before, most cases were in older populations. But 45 percent of cases over the past week have occurred in people who are 20 to 39 years of age.
This follows a national trend.
"It speaks to the behaviors to this age group," Lujan Grisham said.
The governor announced changes to the public health order, saying state parks will no longer be open to out-of-state residents.
Visitors will have to display proof of residency.
"While it might feel safe because you're outdoors, I need folks to take seriously these" restrictions on outdoor activity, Lujan Grisham said.
She also said no contact sports will be permitted this fall.
"These contact sports are just too high risk," Lujan Grisham said.
She announced restaurants and breweries can continue to serve diners on outdoor patios at 50 percent capacity, but indoor dining is off-limits.
"You must show up at a restaurant with a mask on," Lujan Grisham said. Later, she added, "Businesses aren't creating risk. People are."
If the state doesn't flatten the curve over the next five weeks, "we can't safely reopen schools," Lujan Grisham said.
She added: "I'm depending on you to get this right."
Despite the rise in news cases, the governor said she remained optimistic.
"We have the power to make it right," she said. "New Mexico has shown over and over again ... that we can lead any number of ways."
Some jurisdictions have said they will not enforce the state's mandatory mask measure, which carries a $100 fine for people who refuse to cover up their face.
"Warnings are not enough," Lujan Grisham said, later adding, "We will enforce."
"Americans are going to have to be much more comfortable ... with wearing masks," she said.
Lujan Grisham criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to cut funding for schools that do not reopen this fall.
"That is not leadership," she said.
If she were president, she said, she would have a national mask mandate and make sure personal protective equipment was readily available.
"I would do things incredibly different if I were commander in chief," Lujan Grisham said.
The governor tried to downplay rumors that Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is considering her as a possible running mate.
"The only communications I'm having with the Biden campaign is on my off hours" to make sure New Mexicans turn out to vote, she said.
She added: "I'm flattered to have been mentioned" as a candidate to serve on the presidential ticket.
The governor said prohibiting youth sports was a difficult decision.
"It has been painful to every organization and every parent," she said. "We know how important it is for kids to be outdoors. ... But there's not a safe way to manage it in the current environment."
The governor said restaurants that defy the state's prohibition on indoor dining face a fine of up to $5,000 a day.
"We will go right back at it," she said of enforcing the public health order.
Health officials are seeing more community spread than they did before, forcing the state to implement more restrictions.
"The problem is that COVID is now everywhere and affecting every population," Scrase said.
"We are at war with COVID-19," Lujan Grisham said.
The state "lost a battle" over the Independence Day weekend when many people gathered in large groups to light fireworks, she said.
(8) comments
You can't fix stupid with what some people are doing (400 people at a wedding during a pandemic?), but I'm sick and tired of being jerked around in a dictatorship. Where the blazes is the GOP when it could be doing something useful, such as challenging these orders that could go on for the next two years?
I have friends who have lived (and some who died) in actual dictatorships. I hope you never have any reason to meet them, because I fear they are going to be mercilessly unimpressed by your opinion that you live in one, no matter how much you insist otherwise.
But even if we all give you the benefit of the doubt, what's your proposed alternative? The governor just puts out "likely best practices and recommendations" and then just leaves everybody to "do the right thing" without any enforcement?
Thank you, Governor, for maintaining your 'North Star' on saving lives. Yes, businesses, including restaurants, will suffer. But saving lives is the first priority. I respect your decisions.
You obviously don't known a restaurant.
Saving lives? There hasn't been a death in Santa Fe County in many weeks.
She just put her size 4 heel into the struggling heart of the restaurant industry.
Increase in cases due to testing, but no increase in deaths. As a percentage this is less of a threat than the regular flu, yet we don't close down for that. And its killing our economy.
Still in denial about the spread from the protests, and this kind of bias and hypocrisy is why people are not trusting the health experts anymore. It has been reported that the contact tracers have been forbidden to ask any questions of ne positives about their attendance at protests. That along with the facts from around the country show why these kind of people who offer advice are not to be trusted, read for yourself.....from the New York Times.......https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/us/Epidemiologists-coronavirus-protests-quarantine.html
You're really hung up on the protests aren't you? "These kind of people?" Very few large protests for weeks now....how about the fact that we are between two states with severe covid spread? And every other plate is TX or AZ in town....who is in denial here.....
