The instruction was the same.
But the tone from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seemed to be even more serious Thursday as she reminded, pleaded with and admonished New Mexicans for not staying home as much as possible to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases from overwhelming the state.
As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness, continued to rise, the governor raised a photograph of her mother, Sonya, to the camera during a news conference, telling people watching the weekly address on Facebook:
“The life you could destroy could be mine — because it could be my mother.”
Since the start of the health crisis, Lujan Grisham and state health officials have urged New Mexicans to stay at home. The governor has restricted businesses to all but those deemed essential. Her office has most recently further limited capacity at big-box stores that are still open in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
But the tone Thursday seemed more dire as the state braces for an expected surge, which the governor said officials are now projecting in late May rather than late April. State health officials said they’re seeing community spread across the state.
That means cases will continue to increase and it is far likelier people will contract the virus once it has taken root in a community.
Yet people head to the grocery store more often than they should, the governor said. They go as a family instead of one at a time; they enjoy sunny hikes together in state and national parks, or in city parks, as if the new reality were simply a more inconvenient vacation; they ride bicycles or motorcycles with dozens of others despite an order restricting gatherings to no more than five people.
The governor implored that those practices end and added she is “really disturbed” by evidence on social media of people continuing to highlight their violations of her public health order by publishing photographs of their outings.
Lujan Grisham did not rule out the possibility of instituting statewide curfews and travel restrictions.
“Everything is on the table,” Lujan Grisham said. “I will do anything I need to do to save lives.”
The governor’s comments came as the state reported close to 1,000 cases of COVID-19 — including 124 new cases Thursday and an additional death, the 17th — amid a shortage of medical supplies and a constant scramble to get more.
Three new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, bringing its total to 70. Bernalillo County had 45 new cases for a total of 369, most in the state.
Colfax County reported its first case of COVID-19.
Sandoval County, which has had spikes of the illness in San Felipe and Zia pueblos, reported 31 new cases. San Juan and McKinley counties in northwestern New Mexico, where the virus has taken a toll on the Navajo Nation, saw a combined 22 new cases.
“Unfortunately, what this demonstrates is that we have community spread statewide,” the governor said of new numbers.
As of Thursday, New Mexico had 989 cases of the virus, with 73 people hospitalized; 22 were on ventilators. The 17th death was a woman in her 80s who lived in an Albuquerque retirement home with an outbreak of the illness.
The death of the woman, who had underlying medical conditions, brought the number killed at La Vida Llena to six, state health officials said in a news release.
The governor, who started her presentation by wearing a homemade protective mask, said New Mexico State Police had begun to investigate and cite businesses deemed “nonessential” that remained open during the pandemic despite her order to close.
So far, she said, officers had given cease-and-desist orders to 15 businesses, though she did not name them.
“Nobody wants to slow down the economy in the context of hurting every small business,” the governor said. “But we will take every precaution to make sure we are saving lives in the state.”
New Mexicans who congregate in groups of more than five people can be charged with a misdemeanor and be issued a fine.
“If you can’t comply, we’re gonna let you know that it’s clear to everyone that we are going to enforce,” the governor said.
State Human Services Secretary David Scrase displayed a chart Thursday showing the virus has hit people of all ages across New Mexico. Some 285 New Mexicans between 20 and 39, 292 residents between 40 and 59, and 254 between 60 and 79 have tested positive.
“The cases are very evenly distributed from ages 20 to 80 … though older people are more likely to be symptomatic,” Scrase said.
He said more women than men have been hit by the virus, but only by a slight margin.
Current projections indicate counties in the northwestern part of the state could see a peak in cases in the last two weeks of April. Overall, the state peak might not come until as late as the end of May, he said.
Both Scrase and the governor repeatedly urged residents to stay home, saying it is the best method of limiting the spread of the disease.
A recent analysis of New Mexicans’ travel habits, based on cellphone data, shows many are still traveling up to 50 miles from their homes, Scrase said, and as a result, the state earns an F for its residents’ efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Far too many New Mexicans are still congregating in large groups and endangering others by possibly exposing them to the virus, the governor said.
New Mexicans should be “treating this virus as if you have it and you are exposing it to any number of individuals,” Lujan Grisham said. “The reality is there are far too many people in the state and in the country who are asymptomatic.”
Good to see that the Governor has "discovered" face masks at last; after weeks of telling us not to use them... Thanks Michelle. She also discovered the crowded grocery stores, and issued the 20% rule, an apparent response to Webber's 30% edict earlier in the day. She continues to plead with us, while failing to act. Pathetic. Called "leading from the rear"... In contrast, Webber seems intent on "leading from the front" even putting on his mask and going to a grocery store. Good for him.
What SHOULD the Governor do??? She should USE the state resources, which she commands, and act. Things like delivering food so we can avoid the groceries. Other countries do this, and wear masks, and do serious lock downs by delivering food. Enough pleading. Watch "Patton", like Webber did, and ACT. Get off the 4th floor, go see what's happening, do something.
And, why aren't we using IR temperature scans, like all the rest of the world?? Waiting for Webber??? We will DIE because our Governor won't ACT... Pleading is NOT leading.
"But we will take every precaution to make sure we are saving lives in the state." Rob Peter to pay Paul. Survive the virus maybe, and lose everything. Die emotionally and spiritually. Kill the Soul.
I do wish the majority of news would not refer to public hoarding. If we limit or 1-2-3 shopping trips per week to the stores we frequent then yes, well stock up so we don't have to go back sooner.
https://marker.medium.com/what-everyones-getting-wrong-about-the-toilet-paper-shortage-c812e1358fe0
Thank-you Mr. Nott, for another succinct, well-written piece. May You and Yours, along with the entire staff of The Santa Fe New Mexican, have a Happy, Holy Weekend.
The press release says only three new cases in Santa Fe County. Good job SFC!
Lets see now; SF Cty has 70 cases, our "sister city" Dona Ana Cty has 44, and their population is actually 67,000 more (150k vs 217k). I'd save the applause...
"Right now, we want you to stay in business," the governor said. OK, so this is subject to change then?
