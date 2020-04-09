Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a live address Thursday on Facebook that growing numbers of novel coronavirus cases in New Mexico — nearly 1,000 — show community spread throughout the state.
Speaking during her weekly update on the virus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, the governor said the state recorded 124 new cases Thursday, including one more death and the first report of a case in Colfax County.
"Unfortunately what this demonstrates is that we have community spread statewide," the governor said.
New Mexico now has 989 cases of the virus, with 73 people hospitalized; 22 are on ventilators.
The governor said that's on par with the national average. "About a third of the people [hospitalized with COVID-19] are on ventilators," she said.
As of Thursday 17 had died from the illness.
The new death was a woman in her 80s in a nursing home, the governor said.
"That's the most painful thing for me to talk about," said the governor, whose mother is in a elderly care facility in Albuquerque. "These are families that didn't get to say goodbye" because of state restrictions on nursing home visits to stem the spread of the virus.
The governor, who started her presentation by wearing a homemade protective mask, said New Mexico State Police have begun to investigate and cite businesses deemed "nonessential" during the pandemic that remained open despite her order for them to close.
So far, she said, officers have given cease-and-desist orders to 15 businesses, though she did not name them.
"Nobody wants to slow down the economy in the context of hurting every small business," the governor said. "But we will take every precaution to make sure we are saving lives in the state."
She said New Mexicans who continue to congregate in groups of more than five people can be charged with a misdemeanor and charged with a fine.
"If you can't comply, we're gonna let you know that it's clear to everyone that we are going to enforce," she said.
To help struggling businesses and residents, she announced a $100 million State Investment Council program to offer low-interest loans to midsize companies, those with at least 40 employees. She said she thinks the state can go up to $10 million per loan.
"Right now, we want you to stay in business," the governor said.
She also said the state will find a way to give residents who are out of work and nervous about paying the rent $750 on top of the estimated $1,200 per adult that will be distributed soon through a federal stimulus plan.
State Human Services Secretary David Scrase displayed a chart showing the virus has hit people of all ages across New Mexico. Some 285 New Mexicans between 20 and 39, 292 residents between 40 and 59, and 254 between 60 and 79 have tested positive to date.
"The cases are very evenly distributed from ages 20 to 80 ... though older people more likely to be symptomatic," Scrase said.
He said more women than men have been hit by the virus, but only by a slight margin: 506 women to 444 men, with two cases still being investigated.
He said current projections indicate counties in the northwestern part of the state could see a peak in cases in the last two weeks of April.
Overall, the state peak might not come until as late as the end of May, he said.
Both Scrase and the governor repeatedly urged residents to stay home, saying social distancing is still the best method of limiting the spread of the disease.
Scrase said a recent analysis of New Mexicans' travel habits, based on cellphone data, shows a lot of people are still traveling up to 50 miles.
As a result, he said, the state earns an F for its citizens' efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The governor said too many New Mexicans are still congregating in large groups and endangering others by possibly exposing them to the virus.
Worse, she said, is that she sees many residents then posting stories and photos of their activities on social media.
Each time such activities happen, a life can be put in danger, Lujan Grisham said.
Holding up a photo of her mother, Sonya, she said "the life that you could destroy could be mine because I could lose my mother."
The governor said her administration will continue to work on a financial plan to help the state's businesses.
But she said it's unwise to think that one day, news will come out that the virus is gone and life will return to normal.
"This is not going to be as easy as it sounds," she said.
She said businesses that reopen too soon could suffer from a resurgence of the virus. If they open too late, she said, it could affect their ability to survive and therefore impact their employees and their family members.
Ultimately, researchers and scientists have to find a vaccine and accompanying treatment protocol, "so we are clear about saving lives if you are infected," Lujan Grisham said.
In response to a question from a reporter about a business that remains open despite a confirmed case of COVID-19, the governor said the state can't close every such business, or it would end up closing homeless shelters, hospitals and grocery stores — all essential businesses at this time.
Asked about the possibility of a statewide curfew or even blocking state borders, the governor said, "Everything is on the table. I will do everything I can to save lives."
She said the state continues to discourage travelers from coming in from other states, including putting up roadside signs that basically say, "We are not open to tourists and tourism."
She said the state will work with federal, tribal and military leaders to help set up temporary facilities to expand health care access and provide food and water to those who cannot easily travel.
That plan should be ready to publicize by Friday, she said. And it will further minimize travel.
"How does this virus travel? With you, when you leave your home, even when you leave for essential services and goods," the governor said.
New Mexicans should be "treating this virus as if you have it and you are exposing it to any number of individuals," Lujan Grisham said, adding there are probably many people who have the novel coronavirus who are not showing symptoms or feeling ill.
“The reality is, there are far too many people in the state and in the country who are asymptomatic," she said.
