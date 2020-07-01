New Mexico Human Services Secretary David Scrase said the number of novel coronavirus infections in the state has increased significantly in the past five or six days, raising worries among health officials and the governor, and prompting a delay in any new efforts to reopen businesses that have been shut down amid the pandemic.
"We're now seeing the whole state increasing in the number of cases. ... This is really, really concerning," Scrase said Wednesday during a news conference with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that was broadcast live on Facebook.
In the past week, New Mexico has seen a 27 percent increase in cases among children.
"No fatalities, thank goodness," Scrase said.
The state also has seen increases among young people and residents who have traveled out of state.
The state's spread rate is now 1.2, a rise from the past few weeks, when it had fallen below 1. Anything above 1 means the novel coronavirus will continue to spread, while a lower number means infections will decline.
Scrase said a study found only 42 percent of people wear their face masks correctly, covering both the nose and mouth.
"You want the mask to be snug," Scrase said, adding, "They work best when they're carefully fitted."
"We can't do anymore opening" unless people remain vigilant about taking the proper precautions, Scrase said.
"Everyone should wear a face mask," he advised. "Keep that distance from other people. Avoid crowds."
Because of the spike in cases, "everything is on hold" in terms of reopening until at least July 15, Lujan Grisham said.
The state also will be requiring a 14-day mandatory quarantine for out-of-state visitors.
When people don't wear face coverings, "the worst situation is people will die. In addition, kids won't go to school and businesses won't reopen," the governor said.
Lujan Grisham reiterated that everyone should wear a mask.
Too many people feel "it doesn't make a difference. It does make a difference," she said.
All data points show the virus is spreading across the state.
"These are all incredibly concerning," the governor said.
The next 14 days "are critical. We have to show that we are reversing the trend," she added.
Otherwise, the state will be forced to implement stricter COVID-19 restrictions.
Everyone is experiencing isolation fatigue, but residents must avoid large groups and "you must wear a mask when in public," Lujan Grisham said.
That will "really help us lower the rate of transmission," she said.
She added: "You must stay home again to the greatest extent possible."
This weekend is a holiday weekend, but "do not have a large family gathering" to celebrate the Fourth of July, the governor said.
If everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing, the infection rate will flatten, Lujan Grisham said.
If that doesn't happen, she added, "it is possible that we roll back openings."
The state has pinpointed several factors for the recent uptick in cases.
When the state began reopening businesses earlier in the summer, "we expected to see an increase in cases," Scrase said.
More people are traveling in and out of the state than a few weeks ago. When people travel, the virus travels with them, Lujan Grisham said.
But not everyone is wearing a mask, and too many people are gathering in large groups, she said. "I think people have gotten very relaxed about it."
The governor acknowledged that reinstituting a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers may hurt the lodging industry.
"I recognize what that does to tourism. ... But I don't see a productive way [to flatten the curve] without a 14-day quarantine," Lujan Grisham said.
She said the spike in cases requires a strong response.
"If we don't do something dramatic now ... it means that we can't safely reopen schools" in the fall, Lujan Grisham said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.