Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing to reduce state spending by some $834 million for the current and upcoming fiscal years as well as tapping about half of state reserves in a bid to address a sharp decline in revenue amid the novel coronavirus crisis.
Under the governor's budget plan, the state would use 12 percent of its reserves, totaling about $795 million, as well as $725 million from a federal stimulus package to plug the budget gap.
Lujan Grisham and members of her administration presented the executive branch’s plan on Wednesday in the lead-up to next week’s special legislative session, in which lawmakers will convene to shore up state finances.
“I’m really grateful we’ve held firm on higher reserves,” Lujan Grisham said in a virtual meeting with reporters. “That puts us in a remarkable situation to make sure we can be solvent moving forward.”
New Mexico decided in the regular legislative session held in January to put around 25 percent of its budget toward reserves as it approved a $7.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2021. Roughly half of that reserves amount would remain intact under the plan proposed by the governor.
Revenue is expected to come in $375 million below forecast for the current fiscal year, which concludes at the end of June, and just under $2 billion for fiscal year 2021, according to the budget plan presented by Lujan Grisham’s chief of staff, John Bingaman.
The cuts to the state budget would come from a number of sources, including a 4 percent reduction in spending for most state agencies, lower appropriations to K-5 Plus programs and a reduction in roads spending.
The Legislative Finance Committee was scheduled to present its own budget plan later on Wednesday.
