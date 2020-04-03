New Mexico may not be receiving what had been an expected shipment of lifesaving ventilators from the national stockpile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday.
The governor acknowledged during an afternoon news conference what many governors across the nation are facing: a severe shortage of emergency supplies from the federal government.
That shortage, the governor said, is one of the foremost reasons why her office has been stressing almost daily since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state the incredible importance of staying at home and limiting contact with others as much as possible.
The state is more 1,600 ventilators short of what health officials project is needed to get through the surge of COVID-19 cases expected in late April or early May. The shortage is acutely felt in a state that ranks seventh in the nation for diabetes — a condition that puts people at high risk of developing a serious, potentially life-threatening case of COVID-19.
“I’m gonna need at least 1,629 ventilators, and we know that that’s well more than what we have available," the governor said Friday. "We’re not gonna get that many out of the stockpile."
The shortage of supplies from the federal government has meanwhile "created this incredible purchasing competition" between states for supplies, something the governor said Friday is "frankly nefarious.”
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., also said earlier this week he does not think the state will see a shipment of ventilators from the federal government, despite a Federal Emergency Management Agency formula allotting a certain amount to each state based on its population.
“I don’t know that we’ll get ventilators. I don’t know that we’ll get many of the things that we were hoping for from the national stockpile," Heinrich told reporters Thursday.
