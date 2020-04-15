Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham doubled down on her push for social distancing Wednesday, again wearing a protective mask during parts of a news briefing to underscore the need for continuing precautions.
Amid increasing calls to open businesses threatened by a shutdown during the COVID-19 crisis, Lujan Grisham stayed on message.
“We have a long way to go, New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said during the Facebook briefing. “It was never going to be easy, but we are, in fact, saving lives.”
Nevertheless, the state reported 80 more cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 1,484. Ninety patients are now hospitalized, with 22 on ventilators.
Santa Fe County’s rate of infection has slowed in recent weeks. Though the county added two cases Wednesday, bumping its total to 78, it has yet to report a death from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Human Services Department Secretary David Scrase credited social distancing for the county’s much-improved numbers of late.
“Santa Fe County, their curve is really flat,” Scrase said.
But the state’s northwest corner — San Juan, Sandoval and McKinley counties — remains a critical hot spot, accounting for 75 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks, Scrase said. Lujan Grisham said the state is working to assist Indian Health Services with faster, more efficient screening of various tribal communities, partly by setting up testing sites on reservations. She added she’s also in talks with the federal government to find a way to test all New Mexicans.
New Mexico has gained national attention with how aggressively it has tested for the coronavirus, Lujan Grisham said.
To date, the state has tested 33,394 people.
But one of the state’s key partners, Albuquerque-based TriCore Reference Laboratories, said Wednesday it was consolidating and changing the hours of some of its testing locations “to minimize exposure to the virus and conserve valuable resources,” the company said in a news release.
Lujan Grisham said she was disappointed to hear TriCore had temporarily closed six testing sites and reduced hours at six others. She has credited the state’s partnership with the company as contributing to New Mexico’s high testing rate. But she said its cutback in operations won’t hamper the state’s testing because it has other partners to assist.
“I am not concerned about the impact on the number of tests we can do,” she said. “I am concerned when one of our partners appears to reduce its footprint in our strategies to serve New Mexicans in this health crisis.”
She added her office will do everything in its power to solve the issue with TriCore.
Several New Mexico hospitals, including Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, have temporarily placed employees on leave as the governor’s ban on elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures cut into their bottom line. Asked about the issue, the governor said, “We don’t want patients not getting what they need,” and noted nothing in the order restricts doctors from seeing patients or dealing with such challenges as cancer screenings during the pandemic.
“I would be surprised if there have not been some unnecessary refusals or efforts not to do screenings in order to be ready for a surge or a peak [in COVID-19 cases],” she said.
She questioned whether Christus St. Vincent needed to temporarily lay off 300 employees in response to a revenue loss of $10 million a month caused by elective surgeries being eliminated and fewer patients entering the hospital.
Lujan Grisham described having productive talks with the White House on when to reopen the U.S. economy. She said reopening businesses or any activities that draw large gatherings must be done in tandem with stepped-up screening to ensure the disease doesn’t surge again.
“It is not an either-or,” Lujan Grisham said. “You must keep addressing your public health crisis. In order to do that, you have to have massive testing.”
Speaking to concerns that the state’s restrictions on business operations are hurting small-business owners and benefiting big-box competitors, the governor said that setup is “troubling for everybody in the country.”
But even small groups gathering in small businesses can transmit the virus, she said, because the virus doesn’t care where it travels.
“It will find you,” she said.
The Governor frequently speaks nonsense, and the New Mexican lets it pass. Why do we condemn Trump for nonsense and let Michelle got unchecked?? Is it because the New Mexican just doesn't criticize Democrats?? Perhaps they should start, and act like a REAL newspaper, rather than just a party rag.
In today's piece, two whoppers. First, concerning the number of hospitalizations, which she puts as commonly 1/3 of Covid cases. Rubbish; as you can see for yourself at https://covidtracking.com/data Second, she wants to "test all New Mexicans"!! Where does she get such crazy ideas??
Michelle has always been a bit goofy, and that continues. A "loose cannon" as described by some. Remember the "Energizer Bunny" adds, and "Breaking Down Walls" adds. Yep, like that. A bit goofy. So, lets help her out, and call her on the gaffes. Friends don't let friends get away with goofy ideas.
Things will get better, NM. Keep the faith. Connie
