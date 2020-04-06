In the wake of a growing number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered a series of additional business restrictions.
Grocery stores cannot accommodate more than 20 percent of their allowed capacity under the new measures, which go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Liquor stores, car dealerships and payday loan companies are now considered "nonessential" businesses — which means they'll be closed until at least April 30.
Meanwhile, hotels, motels, RV parks and other places of lodging must operate at no more than 25 percent of maximum capacity under the amended order. Under a previous order from the governor, they were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
“These measures will help us prevent a sudden spike in infections that would overwhelm our healthcare system," the governor said in a news release. "This virus is still spreading, and we must remain vigilant about physical distancing from one another. And we will ramp up enforcement of non-compliance."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This is way too vague. Automotive retail operations are already closed. Does this apply to parts and service operations?
Our tiny Governor continues to NOT act. The solution to the grocery stores is to deliver the good, and the Governor could ACT and arrange this. Close the doors, deliver the food, problem solved. Instead she simply imposes more pain on us, while she does nothing. Thanks Michelle. Yeah, thanks a lot. I'm sure she "feels our pain". And we are STILL not to wear masks, because we don't deserve them. This is entering the twilight Zone.
With both Michelle and Alan, who have never managed anything, shouting nonsense from the bridge, April will be a rough ride. God help us...
So if your car breaks down, sucks to be you?
