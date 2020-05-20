Although New Mexico has not yet seen a decline in the number of residents testing positive each day for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, state leaders are “feeling good” about efforts to slow the virus' spread.
During a news conference broadcast live Wednesday on Facebook, Lujan Grisham announced 134 newly confirmed cases of the virus. That brings the state’s total to 6,317.
The governor also announced seven new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, for a total of 283.
It is “a cruel way to lose a beloved family member to an invisible, vicious virus,” the governor said.
There are now 206 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the state, with 58 of those patients on ventilators. Lujan Grisham said the number is “a bit high when we compare it to the national averages,” in terms of ensuring the state has enough intensive care beds not only for COVID-19 patients, but for all patients.
McKinley County in the northwest part of the state continues to have the highest infection rate, said David Scrase, head of the state Human Services Department.
He said 12.7 percent of all cases in the state are “kids under 20.”
Scrase said the rate of spread of the virus in the state is 1.12, a number he lauded. But, he said, if residents were not taking precautionary measures such as wearing protective masks and maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet from one another, the virus would again spread exponentially.
“We’re getting good control of the virus,” he said, urging residents to continue to stay at home as often as possible.
“The stay-at-home order is the most effective tool for reducing spread, because it keeps people from interacting with each other,” Scrase said.
He said scientific data shows wearing masks can prevent the spread of the virus and save lives.
Scrase also said testing is increasing “dramatically,” with well over 147,000 tests conducted in the state to date.
The intensive care unit facilities at the main hospitals around the state have a total of 283 beds filled, he said, adding the state is far from hitting the “crisis” point in terms of having enough beds for patients. He said the majority of people in those beds are hospitalized for non-COVID-19 health issues.
Those hospitals have at least a seven-day supply of personal protection gear, Scrase said.
Still, he said, the state is not yet ready to fully reopen.
Speaking to the issue of reopening more businesses and other operations, the governor said, "We have significant economic losses that must be addressed, and we have constituents who want access to any number of facilities.”
But she cautioned against moving too quickly. She also cited a White House recommendation that said no state should fully open until it has at least 14 straight days in which the daily number of novel coronavirus cases declines. So far, the governor said, no state has accomplished that.
Other states' decisions to reopen before meeting that criteria is a problem, the governor said. She noted neighboring Texas has been slowly reopening businesses and other facilities. In El Paso, the governor said, the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 and dying from it are on the rise.
“The COVID 19 spread in El Paso poses a risk to Doña Ana County and the entire state of New Mexico,” she said.
“Just because another state is opening faster doesn’t mean that faster is better,” she said.
She urged New Mexicans to not cross the border to Texas to access services they cannot yet access in New Mexico because they could bring the virus back with them.
A slow process of reopening is necessary, she said, so the state does not have to “open up and then have to shut everything down again.”
Lujan Grisham said state officials and others are still seeing people in public not wearing masks — which became a public health mandate Saturday — and not standing at least 6 feet apart while waiting in line outside stores and restaurants serving takeout.
She reiterated concerns that the COVID-19 virus, like the common flu, may subside during the summer months and then return in the fall and winter, leading to a threatening second wave of infections.
She spoke of the personal sacrifices people, including children, are making in not connecting with people they normally see and love, which could lead to “significant behavioral health issues.”
Health officials have expressed concern that people who are prone to depression or other behavioral health issues may be more at risk of taking their own lives or falling prey to substance abuse during long periods of isolation.
“If you don’t feel right, you feel depressed,” then reach out for help, the governor said.
Still, the governor expressed hope that more businesses can reopen “on track” by June 1.
Among the businesses that could reopen by that time are restaurants — for dine-in service — malls, gyms and salons, she said.
Fielding a question from a reporter about speculation that Joe Biden, a Democrat running for the presidency, might choose a woman as his vice president, Lujan Grisham said all her communication with his campaign team is focused on the state's June 2 primary, and she is more focused on getting “a President, not Vice President Joe Biden,” in place by that time.
She said New Mexico will hold a special legislative session beginning June 18 to “shore ourselves up to deal with a looming deficit” brought on by the COVID-19 shutdowns in the state and around the world.
State leaders from both major political parties have argued the Legislature must reconvene before the new fiscal year starts July 1 to deal with those financial challenges, which likely will impact budgets already put in place for state agencies.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.