Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced 207 more people in the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and five more have died.
While the number of current hospitalizations in the state for treatment of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has edged down to 135 patients, including 41 on ventilators, the governor and state health officials said in a news conference Thursday there has been uptick in the illness.
"There is absolutely no question that the trending is going up. This is an issue," Human Services Secretary David Scrase said during the talk, streamed live on Facebook.
He said 65 percent of all cases are people between the ages of 20 and 60.
This population is more mobile, "more potential to spread the virus," he said.
Neighboring states such as Arizona and Texas have seen a sharp increase in cases since lifting their stay-at-home orders.
"The case rate is growing so fast in Texas," Scrase said.
He added: "In Arizona's case, this is an absolute disaster."
New Mexico residents have gone to those states for family reunions or baseball tournaments and brought backs dozens of cases, Scrase said. "This is a challenge for us."
He said the best thing to do is stay home and wash your hands.
"It would appear that we're not doing as good a job of keeping the virus in check. ... Reopening does not mean relax," Scrase said.
Lujan Grisham urged New Mexicans to stay home and not travel to neighboring states that have seen a spike in new cases.
"We're now seeing a disturbing surge in cases," she said.
She said emergency department visits in Arizona have risen dramatically and California is considering stricter COVID-19 restrictions.
"We can have a different outcome if we increase our vigilance," she said.
She said schools will not be able to reopen in the fall if people don't continue to socially distance.
"There is a false sense of security among most Americans," she said, later adding, "The virus has not gone anywhere."
The governor said updates to the state's public health order scheduled for July 1 may have to pause a week or more.
"We are not quite ready to go to Phase II," Lujan Grisham said.
"We're on hold. We're on a Phase II pause."
The state earlier this week released a plan for school reentry.
"The state of New Mexico has chosen to go in a direction that is a hybrid model," Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said.
This involves a mixture of classroom learning and distance learning. When schools reopen, there will be no pep assemblies, everyone will wear a mask and staff will have their temperatures checked, Morales said. And districts will limit the number of students in a school at one time to help with social distancing.
"We want to make sure we are responsive to parents across the state who are concerned about full reentry," Morales said.
The governor touched on the rising number of cases in correctional facilities in the state, particularly at the Otero County Prison Facility, where hundreds of inmates have tested positive.
"It is something we are gravely concerned about," Lujan Grisham said.
Prisons have done infection control training, barred in-person visits, and routinely test staff and inmates.
"Even so, it's not enough because this virus is highly contagious," she said.
