Facing a potential shortage of medical supplies like gloves and protective face masks, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration on Wednesday issued two new emergency public health orders limiting the use of such protective gear.
Medical-grade face masks, gloves and medical gowns are essential for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus among emergency room doctors and nurses, but a nationwide shortage of such materials is meeting an increasing caseload of COVID-19 in New Mexico and nationwide.
“We’re going to do everything we can — everything — to protect those on the front line of this war against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
“The doctors, nurses and others who are testing and treating these patients must be properly equipped; we owe them that,” the governor continued. “I have to make sure that if you need hospital care, we’re ready. And as we work to get more equipment from the federal government, we’re going to take steps to protect and judiciously use the resources we have now.”
The first new order temporarily shuts down “nonessential health services,” which can be paused for three months “without undue risk to the patients’ health,” according to the Governor’s Office. It’s meant to ensure personal protection supplies only go toward medical health professionals providing essential medical procedures. That could include elective surgeries.
The second order stops health care providers and medical suppliers from selling such equipment without approval from the New Mexico Department of Health.
Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which operates nine hospitals, including one in Santa Fe, said in a statement it supports the governor’s decision to freeze elective surgeries and had been urging patients, prior to the new public health order, to delay elective surgeries and outpatient procedures that can be paused without any harm.
That includes bariatric surgeries and total joint replacements. Presbyterian is still performing urgent surgeries, the health care system said.
Lujan Grisham’s office also announced Wednesday that the state Emergency Operations Center will be using an emergency alert system — similar to an Amber Alert — to issue “critical information directly to as many New Mexicans as possible.”
The alerts will come through text messages, television and radio. The first one was sent at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday.
Update. Our short Governor is an idiot. I referring to her hat size. We couldn’t make this up. Check the facts. The facts are the all Presbyterian Hospital employees received an email YESTERDAY that gloves and masks ARE NOT in short supply. Go look for yourself. There are very few people in the parking lot looking for CORV19 tests at Presbyterian . The panic in the streets began to diminish days ago . Instead of buying and hoarding toilet paper, the Governor should buy stocks, and set an example by wearing a mask in her public speaking. In addition, noble Presbyterian Hospital yesterday awarded each employee a $4 per hour pay increase due to the high cost of living in SF produced by our corrupt and ignorant Round House. Need a good paying job ? Apply at your local hospital. As usual our Governor is a day late , and a dollar short. Real short.
The Governor should postpone her brain surgery.
Your negative comments about the physical aspects of the governor indicates that you are a raging sexist. Would you say that about Gary Johnson, Alan Webber or how about the obese man with the orange hair in the WH? Your hatred for MLG is palpable.
Are abortions considered nonessential medical services?
And what if you do not have text capabilities? Are those residents left in the dark?
I wonder what that really means? Why wasn't this ban on sale of PPEs done 10 or more days ago? Why do people think that wearing the nonsurgical grade mask is going to protect them? Why not urge those who are hoarding to donate these PPEs?
When is the governor going to find a way to provide more tests and more PPEs? Obviously we cannot rely on the Liar/Denier in Chief.
So, I can't get my contacts renewed or hearing aides fixed? Thanks.
