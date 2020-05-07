Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took a break Thursday from announcing bad news and grim statistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic. She opted, instead, to give a quick public "shoutout" to people she called rock stars for their service.
"We could all use a little good news these days!" she said in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon, ahead of her unexpected Facebook broadcast. "So I’m jumping on Facebook live around 3 pm this afternoon to highlight some positive stories from around the state."
During her talk, Lujan Grisham cited people who are distributing food aid to neighbors, as well as those who are making face masks, hand sanitizer and soap to help fill gaps in supplies.
“I want you to get a sense of the generosity of so many people doing so many good things,” she said.
A woman named Sheila in Peñasco has worked with the local fire department and a handful of volunteers to turn a 40-meal-a-day food service program for those in need into a 200-meal enterprise, the governor said.
Two certified nurse aids have begun Operation Bandana, in which they have recruited 400 people to sew some 7,000 face masks they have donated to the state.
A retiree in Santa Fe donated her Social Security check to help charitable efforts that support people affected by the virus.
They were just a few of the "New Mexico True heroes" the governor thanked for their efforts.
“That kind of consideration and compassion for others … is easy to forget about," Lujan Grisham said.
“When individuals just step forward in this nature, it is a constant reminder of the kind of warmth and compassion that exists in a state like ours every single day."
Shout out to the wonderful people and community of Penasco! Proud to be a neighbor in Truchas; yours is a strong and loving community. Cheers!
The WSJ ran the op-ed rating the governors. It didn’t write it. It was done be economists. There were Democrats and Republicans that both got A’s and F’s.
It was an Op Ed, Max. An opinion piece, by definition. You failed critical thinking and reading comprehension.
I watched the whole thing, and it was a waste of time. It was a 30 minute MLG infomercial. No discussion of what she's planning after the current order expires, or what she's doing to save the NM economy. If she thinks this is leading, that's why she received a D grade from the Wall Street Journal for handling the pandemic, where Dem. Gov. Solis from Colorado received an A. He's a nuanced regional thinker, MLG is not.
And your comment might be more credible if you had his name correct! By my standards she is doing a fine job!
Polis. My bad. A typo. He still got an A and MLG got a D. Happy?
WSJ is owned and controlled by Robert Murdoch, the same right wing nut job who brings us Fox "news", and an Australian. Happy?
