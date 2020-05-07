Taking a break from releasing what has become a daily stream of mostly bad news and grim statistics regarding COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was taking “a different strategy” in her live Facebook broadcast Thursday.
Instead of providing a list of people who have tested positive for the respiratory illness or those who have died from the disease, she provided a series of “shout-outs” to a number of people around the state and world who have stepped up to help others during the public health crisis.
“I want you to get a sense of the generosity of so many people doing so many good things,” Lujan Grisham said during the talk.
Among the “rock stars” who are helping, the governor said, is a woman named Sheila in Peñasco who worked with the local fire department and a handful of volunteers to turn a 40 meal-a-day food service program for those in need into a 200-meal enterprise.
She spoke of two certified nurse aids who have begun Operation Bandana, in which they recruited 400 people to sew some 7,000 face masks, which they donated to the state for its residents.
She spoke of others around the state providing food or making hand sanitizer and soap — those who are “focusing on doing incredible things.”
A retiree in Santa Fe donated her Social Security check to help charitable efforts that support people affected by the virus, Lujan Grisham said.
“That kind of consideration and compassion for others … is easy to forget about,” the governor said.
“When individuals just step forward in this nature, it is a constant reminder of the kind of warmth and compassion that exists in a state like ours every single day.”
She thanked students at a school who have made cards and sent flowers to food service workers who are helping to feed children while public schools are closed, limiting access to healthy food for some families.
She also spoke of a woman who started a virtual program to keep children reading.
She thanked staffers at The Children’s Garden, a child care center in Las Cruces, for teaching kids how to wear protective gear and for taking the temperature of those kids every day.
“They’re all thankless jobs, but they deserve our thanks,” the governor said.
“New Mexico — you are chock full of New Mexico True heroes every day,” she said.
