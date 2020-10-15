Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced New Mexico had broken its record for new cases of the novel coronavirus for the second day in a row, with an alarming daily count of 672 positive test results.
The news came as the governor extended the state's public health order with some new restrictions, including a 10 p.m. closure time for bars and restaurants serving alcohol, a limit to five people at a gathering and a requirement for visitors and residents coming into New Mexico from high-risk states to quarantine for 14 days.
If the crisis continues, Lujan Grisham said in a news conference broadcast live on Facebook, the state could impose more restrictions on higher-risk activities, including indoor dining.
"The virus is now winning. The reality is, we are in uncharted waters," the governor said. " ... We are moving rapidly in the wrong direction."
In three weeks, she said, the state's rolling average of new cases, its positivity rate and its number of hospitalizations all have doubled.
The state also set a record for the second week in a row for the number of its rapid responses at workplaces with reports of coronavirus cases among employees. Last week, there were 611 rapid responses statewide, the governor said. Leading the industries with infected workers were health care, retail, education and restaurants.
To help slow the spread of the virus, Lujan Grisham urged residents to stay at home as much as possible, to wear a mask at all times outside the home, and to avoid groups of people and indoor activities.
How many are hospitalized? What is the testing positivity rate? How many have no symptoms?
If you are high risk or scared, stay home. The rest of us will carry the load as usual.
The problems are in a few hot zip codes. Focus on them and leave the rest of the state alone.
