Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has extended an emergency lockdown in Gallup until Sunday in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the area.
The current emergency order restricting business operations and out-of-town travelers will be extended until 8 p.m. Friday — leaving businesses in the city closed along with roads into Gallup. A travel restriction also continues to limit two people to each car.
Gallup residents have been instructed to stay home except for emergency trips until noon Sunday, the Governor's Office said.
“I have no doubt that the actions we have taken together have helped turn the tide in our community and we will, in coming days and weeks, continue efforts in Gallup until we see positive results and until this virus is defeated,” said Mayor Louis Bonaguidi in a letter to Lujan Grisham, released by the Governor's Office.
The mayor also requested that Lujan Grisham require that face coverings be worn in the new order "while visiting essential businesses."
Bonaguidi said in the letter "this effort would help limit the spread of the virus in areas of significant community-based transmission."
Gallup serves as a regional trading hub in rural Native American territory, where businesses are sparse and where the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in New Mexico rages.
McKinley County, which includes Gallup, had 1,337 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, a number that accounts for about 32 percent of all confirmed cases in the state. COVID-19 has killed 29 people from McKinley County, according to state data.
McKinley and neighboring San Juan County account for more than half the state’s deaths from COVID-19. Those areas include parts of the Navajo Nation, where the virus is killing and infecting people at higher rates than the rest of the U.S.
In response, Lujan Grisham first invoked the Riot Control Act last week to place the city on lockdown. The order is being enforced by New Mexico State Police and Gallup police, and the New Mexico National Guard is assisting "in a non-law enforcement capacity," according to the Governor's Office.
