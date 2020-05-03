Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will extend the COVID-19-related lockdown in Gallup until Thursday at noon.
Lujan Grisham invoked the state’s Riot Control Act last week at the request of Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi — implementing restricted business hours, closing roads into the Western New Mexico city, limiting vehicles to no more than two people and mandating all residents stay home except for emergencies. According to a news release from the Governor's Office on Sunday, the governor granted the request for an extension and will formally extend the order Monday.
The Riot Control Act also allows the governor to temporarily bar people from streets and highways and permits other broad emergency powers.
An emergency declaration under that law ends at noon on the third day, which would have been Monday. Instead of allowing it to expire, Bonaguidi asked the governor in a letter to extend the order.
“The COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Gallup is a crisis of the highest order,” Bonaguidi wrote Sunday in his letter to the governor. “Continued action is necessary.”
McKinley County, which contains Gallup, now accounts for 30 percent of all positive cases of the novel coronavirus in New Mexico and has 1,144 cases, outstripping counties with much larger populations. COVID-19 has killed 21 people from McKinley County.
McKinley and neighboring San Juan County account for more than half the state's deaths from COVID-19. Those areas include parts of the Navajo Nation, where the virus is killing and infecting people at higher rates than the rest of the nation.
The mayor requested that the governor change the business hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., mirroring the Navajo Nation's curfew, and allowing essential workers to get groceries and food after work.
The Governor's Office confirmed the time will be changed, meaning businesses will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Gallup police, the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police and the state Department of Transportation will enforce the lockdown, Lujan Grisham’s office said.
